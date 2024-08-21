F1 Rumor: Mercedes Reveals Door Is Closed On Max Verstappen
Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff had been enthusiastic about signing Max Verstappen to replace Lewis Hamilton for the 2025 season. Despite initial interest, it has now been reported that Mercedes has closed the door on Verstappen, with the reasons for this decision still unclear.
According to GPBlog.com, Verstappen will not be an option for Mercedes anymore. After Lewis Hamilton announced his Mercedes exit in February to join Ferrari next year, several drivers were in contention for the seat alongside George Russell. During the summer break, Verstappen and Mercedes junior driver Andrea Kimi Antonelli were linked for the 2025 seat. Now though, Verstappen is not an option for Mercedes anymore. The report states:
"Max Verstappen was long linked with a possible switch to Mercedes in 2025, but it will not come to that. The German team confirmed this to GPblog on Wednesday morning. This puts an end to months of speculation about a possible switch for the reigning world champion and Toto Wolff's ongoing flirtations."
It's unclear whether Verstappen has officially declined a future move to Mercedes, or if Wolff's decision to sign Kimi Antonelli for the 2025 seat prompted him to declare the door closed for Verstappen. The report arrives ahead of the Dutch Grand Prix, where Formula 1 resumes the 2024 season after the summer break.
Wolff was particularly keen to sign Verstappen when an opportunity arose earlier in the season amid internal struggles at Red Bull. The situation was intensified by allegations of inappropriate behavior against Christian Horner, which led to a heated clash with Jos Verstappen, Max’s father. This controversy, along with Adrian Newey’s subsequent exit announcement created an unpredictable environment within the team.
Earlier this year, Wolff expressed his wish to sign Verstappen, telling Sky Sports F1:
"I would love to have him [Verstappen]. But first we need to sort out our car. We owe it to our drivers George and Lewis to improve the car and give them equipment that is good before dreaming about the future next year.
"I think we are going to wait on a decision. We have a few interesting options. The more we are able to assess how the season pans out, young drivers, slightly older ones, that's not going to be a decision we want to take in the next few weeks, it's rather a few months depending on where it goes."
When asked if Verstappen was on top of Mercedes' list to replace Hamilton, the team boss added:
"This is a decision that Max needs to take and there is no team up and down the grid that wouldn't do handstands to have him in the car."
The unexpected U-turn on Verstappen's future raises several questions. An official announcement might soon clarify the situation, possibly revealing who will take over Hamilton's seat next year.