F1 Rumor: Pierre Gasly Pinned to Follow in Esteban Ocon's Footsteps With Alpine Exit
Pierre Gasly is rumored to be in discussions for a potential move in 2025, hinting at a departure akin to teammate Esteban Ocon’s scheduled exit after the 2024 season.
Pierre Gasly's journey in Formula 1 has been nothing short of a rollercoaster. After a standout victory at the 2020 Italian Grand Prix with AlphaTauri (now VCARB), and a brief, challenging stint at Red Bull Racing in 2019, Gasly joined the Alpine team at the beginning of the 2023 season. A recent report from Formula One journalist Lawrence Barretto revealed that the French driver, whose current contract is due to expire at the end of the 2024 season, has been linked to a move to Haas for the 2025 season.
Another report from Last Word On Sports claims that Gasly is apparently in discussion with "several teams." The report states:
"There are reports that some level of talks have taken place with several teams. Although there are no indications they have become anything advanced, they are worth noting in such a volatile market."
This comes as Alpine and Ocon have both confirmed that they will part ways at the end of the current season. Team principal Bruno Famin commented:
“We would like to firstly thank Esteban for his commitment to the team for the past five years. During his time, we have celebrated some fantastic moments together, the best of which coming at the 2021 Hungarian Grand Prix with a memorable race win.
"We still have 16 races to complete in 2024 together with a clear objective: to continue to work tirelessly as a team to push for the best on-track results. We wish Esteban the very best for the next chapter of his driving career when that moment comes.”