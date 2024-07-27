F1 Rumor: Daniel Ricciardo Takes On Liam Lawson In Red Bull Perez Replacement Battle After Belgian Grand Prix
Red Bull Racing could soon see some changes to its driver line-up, considering the circulating rumors of discussions about Sergio Perez's future with the team. It seems that Daniel Ricciardo and Liam Lawson could be key players in the team's immediate plans, amid ongoing contract discussions with the Mexican driver.
Perez has faced heightened scrutiny due to a recent spate of performance issues, which has seen him involved in consecutive qualifying crashes at Silverstone and Hungary. The consequent poor results have led to speculations about the sustainability of his position with Red Bull Racing. His upcoming performance at the Belgian Grand Prix is touted as crucial, and could very well decide his fate with the team.
With the future of their driver lineup hanging in balance, the team has reportedly organized a filming day test at Imola next week, which will see Daniel Ricciardo, Yuki Tsunoda, and Liam Lawson behind the wheels—Lawson testing an older car, with Ayumu Iwasa also involved.
According to a report from Mirror, the focus of the Imola test day will be on evaluating laptimes, particularly those of Ricciardo and Lawson. The insights garnered from these tests could play a pivotal role in shaping Red Bull's mid-season driver strategy.
Liam Lawson, who impressed during a five-race stint substituting for Ricciardo in 2023, finds himself in a critical period. His contract includes a clause that allows discussions with other teams for the 2025 season if not given a Red Bull seat by the end of September. Both Red Bull and VCARB are making concerted efforts to keep Lawson keen and integrated within their framework.
Despite the recent reports, Sergio Perez will start the Belgian Grand Prix from second position on the grid tomorrow behind Ferrari's Charles Leclerc.