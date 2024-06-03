F1 Rumor: Sergio Perez's Red Bull Seat Crucial For Max Verstappen's Staggering Salary
According to former F1 driver and Sky Sports F1 Germany pundit Ralf Schumacher, Sergio Perez's role at Red Bull Racing extends beyond his performance on the track; it significantly impacts the team's finances, specifically in managing the hefty salary of teammate Max Verstappen. The three-time F1 champion commands an impressive annual salary of $70 million, according to Forbes, placing a substantial financial demand on Red Bull Racing.
Schumacher recently shed light on the critical financial dynamics within the Austrian team. He pointed out the importance of Perez’s contribution through his sponsorship deals. He explained, as quoted by Planet F1:
“You shouldn’t forget, as long as Max Verstappen stays, that’s what I’ve heard at least once, the budget limits are relatively tight at Red Bull, and Perez brings money.”
The team is reportedly heavily reliant on Perez's sponsorship influx from heavyweights like Disney, Telcel, Mobil, Claro, Nescafé, and KitKat.
Despite the crucial financial role he plays, Perez's recent performances have raised concerns. However, it is still anticipated that the Mexican driver remains the first choice for the team. Speaking about Perez's current performance and recent struggles, team principal Christian Horner commented:
“Well, look, I mean, this weekend’s been pretty brutal for him.
“We need to make sure that we’ve got both cars up there scoring points, because we cannot dismiss the threat of Ferrari and McLaren in both championships.”
Perez, whilst speaking with Sky Sports F1 in April, also commented:
"I'm very relaxed about it. It's my 14th season in F1. Whatever comes next, I'm really pleased with what I've done in the sport so far and I believe it will be a matter of time.
"The driver market is moving and the next few weeks, there will be a lot of movement for sure. I expect in a month to really know what I'm doing next year."