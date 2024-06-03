F1 Rumor: Valtteri Bottas Could Move To This Team Alongside Esteban Ocon
Valtteri Bottas, known for his extensive Formula 1 experience and significant achievements, is reportedly being considered for a move to the Haas F1 Team for the 2025 season, according to Formula 1 journalist Lawrence Barretto. This change comes as part of a broader shakeup within Haa as they wave goodbye to Nico Hulkenberg, and potentially look to replace Kevin Magnussen, too.
Magnussen's tenure with Haas is undergoing scrutiny due to a series of performances marred by penalties and race incidents, leading to speculation about his future with the team. Barretto believes he will be replaced by rookie Oliver Bearman, who wowed fans during his debut with Ferrari at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix where he filled in for an unwell Carlos Sainz.
Haas is reportedly eager to pair a seasoned driver like Bottas with newcomer Bearman, aiming to balance the team's dynamics with an experienced and steady hand. The Finnish racing driver's team-centric approach and consistent performances solidify his candidature for the role, aligning perfectly with Haas's strategy to nurture their rookie talent.
Complications extend to Esteban Ocon’s status at Alpine, marking him as another contender for a potential seat at the American team. His departure from Alpine, confirmed today, has come amidst declining relationships within the team, particularly highlighted by his recent with teammate Pierre Gasli in Monaco. The Frenchman, echoing sentiments of gratitude and nostalgia for his time with Alpine, confirms his deep connections and achievements with the team that nurtured his career from its infancy.
"The Enstone-Viry family has played a significant part in my life, dating back to my Lotus junior programme days," he posted to X (formerly Twitter). "I feel incredibly lucky and privileged to have achieved the things I did with this team, from my first podium to my first win in Formula 1. These achievements truly were dreams come true.
I’ve crossed paths with so many inspiring individuals in my time here and there are too many people to thank for their hard work, passion, and dedication to the cause. But also for their kindness and support I received over the years. We had many ups and certainly some downs, but all I can say is that it was an honour racing alongside you, whether you were at the factories or trackside.
Still, there is a long way to go this season and my focus and energy is 100% dedicated to this team and the work we need to do together to move forward and maximise our results on track.
Like many drivers this season, a lot has been said about my future beyond 2024. News will be announced in due course.
Meanwhile, Gasly remains a less likely choice for Haas, given the emerging dynamics and requirements of the team.
Bottas’s solid track record and marketability, enjoying interest from multiple teams including Williams and his current team, Sauber, make him a compelling option for Haas in what could be a pivotal move in his career. His achievements, including 10 wins and 20 pole positions, underscore a successful Formula 1 career that could be invaluable for Haas as they navigate future challenges.