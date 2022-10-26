F1 Rumours: Porsche At Final Stages Of Buying Half Of Williams Racing

Porsche are rumoured to be in the final stages of negotiating a deal to get into Formula 1, by buying 50% of Williams Racing team.

This comes after talks of Porsche joining forces with Red Bull Racing, which came to an abrupt end after the 2022 Constructors' Championship winners didn't want to sell half of its technology company.

Now, from 2026 it is looking like Porsche will be in F1, owning half of Williams. This is when the sport is looking to make the move to use fully sustainable fuels and almost triple the electric power available in the vehicles. The rumours suggest that Porsche will be the engine supplier for the team.

Porsche's sister company Audi, who are also under the Volkswagen group, are also looking to make their way into the sport. According to recent reports, Audi has finalised a deal with Sauber, which is the Alfa Romeo racing team.

Williams F1 Press Image

Williams recently announced that Nicholas Latifi will not have his contract extended for next year, leaving a space open on the team. The team announced before the Austin Grand Prix on Sunday that Logan Sargeant will take the available place if he manages to get enough points for his super-licence in his last two Formula 2 races.

All going well for Sargeant, he will join Williams teammate Alex Albon. Team principal, Jost Capito, explained Albon pushed for Sargeant to join the team. He said: