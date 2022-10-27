Skip to main content

F1 Rumours: Red Bull Cost Cap Punishment To Be Revealed Tomorrow (Updated)

All will be revealed tomorrow.

It is rumoured that the punishment for Red Bull breaching the 2021 cost cap will be revealed tomorrow and it is thought to be both a financial and sporting penalty.

Fans learnt earlier this month that Red Bull exceeded the budget for the 2021 season. It was not confirmed how much they overspent, however, it is thought to be around $1.8million. The FIA have since been discussing what the best punishment will be for this.

Last week, Red Bull were given an offer by the FIA which they could either decide to accept or dispute. However, after the sad passing of Red Bull co-founder Dietrich Mateschitz on Saturday, the negotiations were put on pause.

Now, it is rumoured that they have come to an agreement and the decision will be published tomorrow. 

@FastestPitStop wrote on Twitter:

"BREAKING: According to Autosport the budget cap decision will be published TOMORROW.

"Red Bull is understood to be receiving both a financial & sporting penalty. It is understood that the latter will involve a reduction in aero testing heading into 2023."

In an interview with Autosport at the weekend, Red Bull team principal, spoken about the ongoing cost cap drama and claimed that a 'small' overspend like this would not give them any performance gains. He explained:

“What you have to remember is that the submission can constitute about 75,000 line items,”

“So, there's an enormous amount of data that has to be inputted into these submissions and I think it's only natural that, in a first year we have a set of very complicated regulations, to be able to get its arms around everything, is almost impossible. Almost impossible.

He continued:

"And interpretations have been made, [that] maybe by other teams have been slightly different, and then a change like that has a huge swing in your application of how you've completed your form which, had we been able to resubmit at that point in time, we would have treated very, very differently.

“So there's probably several teams that have been affected in that manner.”

Aston Martin were also found to be guilty of a procedural breach which is thought to be related to a specific UK tax issue which was misinterpreted. Aston Martin's penalty will also be revealed tomorrow and is expected to be financial. Team principal, Mike Krack, spoke about the procedural breach:

"I think it's complex, it’s a complex set of regulations,

“And it is not frustrating, it shows us that we have to do a better job in the future, that we are not having such issues.

"But at the end of the day, I think probably the most important thing is that we were under the cap. And the rest is procedural.”

UPDATE: The FIA have called a press conference for 11:30am local time in Mexico tomorrow.

