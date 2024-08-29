WATCH: F1 Safety Car Involved In High-Speed Crash In Italian Grand Prix Test
A high-speed test session for the Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix ended abruptly when the safety car, piloted by Bernd Maylander, crashed. The incident took place this Thursday at the renowned Italian Grand Prix circuit during one of the regular pre-race assessments.
Bernd Maylander, who has long been associated with the role of F1 safety car driver, was navigating an Aston Martin Vantage F1 Edition through the course when the vehicle lost control at the Parabolica corner. The car skidded over the asphalt run-off area, hurtled through the gravel trap, and made harsh contact with the tire barriers.
Miraculously, both Maylander and his passenger were unharmed. The duo managed to leave the wreck unassisted. The Formula 1 medical car, which was concurrently performing its own routine tests, promptly stopped to assist Maylander and his passenger.
While the exact cause of the crash remains uncertain, speculation about potential mechanical failure or a rare driver error has arisen. The Aston Martin Vantage had recently undergone significant modifications. These enhancements included revised bodywork, a new grille design, and substantial mechanical upgrades aimed at boosting performance, such as a 150bhp increase in engine power, bringing it to a formidable 656bhp.
Historically, incidents involving F1 safety or medical cars are rare but not unprecedented. Notable occurrences include a crash during the 2000 Monaco Grand Prix when Alex Ribeiro hit the barriers at Tabac corner in a test run. Another incident at the 2002 Brazilian Grand Prix saw Ribeiro involved in a near-miss when a stationary car's door was struck by another vehicle just as he was exiting.
2024 Italian Grand Prix Schedule
Friday 30 August
Practice 1:
Local Time: 13:30 - 14:30
London: 12:30 - 13:30
Los Angeles: 04:30 - 05:30
New York: 07:30 - 08:30
Tokyo: 20:30 - 21:30
Shanghai: 19:30 - 20:30
Practice 2:
Local Time: 17:00 - 18:00
London: 16:00 - 17:00
Los Angeles: 08:00 - 09:00
New York: 11:00 - 12:00
Tokyo: 00:00 - 01:00 (Saturday 31 August)
Shanghai: 23:00 - 00:00
Saturday 31 August
Practice 3:
Local Time: 12:30 - 13:30
London: 11:30 - 12:30
Los Angeles: 03:30 - 04:30
New York: 06:30 - 07:30
Tokyo: 19:30 - 20:30
Shanghai: 18:30 - 19:30
Qualifying:
Local Time: 16:00 - 17:00
London: 15:00 - 16:00
Los Angeles: 07:00 - 08:00
New York: 10:00 - 11:00
Tokyo: 23:00 - 00:00
Shanghai: 22:00 - 23:00
Sunday 1 September
Race:
Local Time: 15:00
London: 14:00
Los Angeles: 06:00
New York: 09:00
Tokyo: 22:00
Shanghai: 21:00
How to Watch the Italian Grand Prix from Home
For fans watching from the United States, coverage of the Italian Grand Prix will be available through ESPN. They will be broadcasting the Sky F1 feed, making sure you don’t miss a moment of the action. Additionally, streaming via platforms like fuboTV and F1 TV will be available.
Viewers in the UK can catch all sessions live on Sky Sports F1, or stream through services like NowTV.