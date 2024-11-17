F1 Sends Fraud Warning Fans After 2025 Launch Event Sells Out In 45 Minutes
The highly anticipated launch event for the 2025 Formula 1 season sold out in an unprecedented 45 minutes. Set to commemorate the 75th anniversary of Formula 1, this spectacular event at The O2 in London on February 18, 2025, marks the first time all 10 Formula 1 teams will collectively unveil their new liveries under one roof.
When sales launched, the initial price range from £58 to £113 was designed to be accessible to a broad audience.
Following the sell-out, tickets began appearing on unaffiliated websites, listed at exorbitantly inflated prices, with some reaching ten times the original ticket price. This prompted a stern warning from Formula 1's official channels. They communicated awareness of the situation, stating:
“We are aware that a few tickets for our season launch event at The O2 have been listed on unofficial resale websites.
“We can confirm that this is against the terms and conditions of sale and that any tickets bought through an unofficial resale platform are not valid for entry.
“Working with The O2 we have also identified that a number of the listings are fraudulent. We advise all our fans to only buy tickets through theo2.co.uk or via AXS Official Resale.”
The issue of ticket fraud and inflated resale pricing is not new to large-scale events. Numerous other concerts and sporting occasions have been plagued by similar issues.
The event will take place roughly a week before pre-season testing and just over three weeks ahead of the season-opening race in Australia.
Speaking about the launch event, F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali explained:
“For the first time we will bring together our fans, all 20 superstars of our sport and some very special guests to officially kick off our new season and mark our 75th year of racing.
“With 2025 set to be a classic season following all the drama so far for 2024, this is a fantastic opportunity for fans of all ages to experience up-close the incredible entertainment spectacle that is Formula 1.”
2025 F1 Calendar
- 14-16 March: Australia, Melbourne
- 21-23 March: China, Shanghai
- 4-6 April: Japan, Suzuka
- 11-13 April: Bahrain, Sakhir
- 18-20 April: Saudi Arabia, Jeddah
- 2-4 May: USA, Miami
- 16-18 May: Italy, Imola
- 23-25 May: Monaco, Monaco
- 30 May – 1 June: Spain, Barcelona
- 13-15 June: Canada, Montreal
- 27-29 June: Austria, Spielberg
- 4-6 July: United Kingdom, Silverstone
- 25-27 July: Belgium, Spa
- 1-3 August: Hungary, Budapest
- 29-31 August: Netherlands, Zandvoort
- 5-7 September: Italy, Monza
- 19-21 September: Azerbaijan, Baku
- 3-5 October: Singapore, Singapore
- 17-19 October: USA, Austin
- 24-26 October: Mexico, Mexico City
- 7-9 November: Brazil, São Paulo
- 20-22 November: USA, Las Vegas
- 28-30 November: Qatar, Lusail
- 5-7 December: Abu Dhabi, Yas Marina