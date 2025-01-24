F1 Shares Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari Track Debut Behind-The-Scenes Footage
Lewis Hamilton made his eagerly anticipated debut with Ferrari this week. Formula 1 has now shared a behind-the-scenes look at the British driver's first outing with the team.
On the track day at Fiorano, the seven-time champion faced less-than-ideal weather conditions with thick fog. This didn't deter the occasion as the site was bustling with fans.
Despite the challenging weather, Hamilton made a series of installation laps and start practices, eventually completing 30 laps on slick tires. His debut outing with Ferrari was closely observed by team boss Fred Vasseur, deputy team boss Jerome d'Ambrosio, and Hamilton's former trainer Angela Cullen.
You can watch the behind-the-scenes video here.
Reflecting on this new chapter, Hamilton described the experience saying, "one of the best feelings of my life." The day was incredibly emotional for the seasoned driver, as he noted, as previously reported by F1 on SI:
“I’ve been lucky enough to have many firsts in my career, from the first test to the first race, podium, win and championship, so I wasn’t sure how many more firsts I had but driving a Scuderia Ferrari HP car for the first time this morning, was one of the best feelings of my life,” Hamilton reflected afterwards.
“When I started the car up and drove through that garage door, I had the biggest smile on my face. It reminded me of the very first time I tested a Formula 1 car, it was such an exciting and special moment, and here I am, almost 20 years later, feeling those emotions all over again.
“I already knew from the outside how passionate the Ferrari family is, from everyone in the team to the Tifosi! But to now witness it firsthand as a Ferrari driver has been awe-inspiring. That passion runs through their veins and you can’t help but be energised by it.
“I’m so grateful for the love I have felt from everyone in Maranello this week, we have a lot of work to do but I can’t wait to get started,"
Vasseur also commented:
“As is the case every year, the first time you go out on track is a bit like the first day back at school and quite an emotional feeling, especially today as it was Lewis’ first day as part of the team.
“Welcoming a new driver is always an important moment. Maybe today was less special for Charles, but it was good to see him fit, relaxed and keen to go racing again.
"As for the technical side, Charles and Lewis did their laps in not the best weather, but they got back in the swing of things and immersed themselves in the track environment prior to the first proper test in a month’s time in Bahrain.
"It was also a warm-up for the team in the garage. That was the sole purpose of today."