F1 Summer Break: What The Drivers Are Doing With Their Time Off
The Formula 1 summer break offers drivers and team members a much-needed escape from the intense demands of the Grand Prix season, allowing them to retreat to their favorite holiday destinations and indulge in their preferred activities, far removed from the pressures of race weekends.
F1 drivers cherish this sole mid-season break as a rare opportunity to spend quality time with friends and family. Once the season concludes before winter fully sets in, they receive a more extended break of 3 to 4 months, allowing them to recharge before the next demanding season begins.
While many drivers chose exotic destinations to make the most of their time off, some chose to stay home, while others continued to work through brand promotions. Starting with Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton, the seven-time world champion's latest destination update suggests he was at the Olympics, cheering for fencer Miles Chamley-Watson.
His teammate George Russell escaped the summer heat with a refreshing boat trip thought to be off the coast of Spain with friends and his girlfriend, Carmen Mundt.
Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso confirmed that a racing driver can never stop racing. He uploaded a video of himself doing fast laps around a race track, only this time it was in a go-kart.
Alpine driver Esteban Ocon is also enjoying his time out at sea, soaking in the serene beauty of crystal-clear blue waters in Ibiza, and an epic sunset with his partner.
It looked like Pierre Gasly was on a holiday by the sea as well until the caption suggested he had been busy with promotional activities. Gasly is literally living the saying 'work never stops.'
Williams driver Logan Sargeant proved he likes donuts like any other racing driver.
Lando Norris's latest update was part of a promotional video with McLaren in partnership with Battersea dogs and cats home.
Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc did some promotion work by chilling at the beach in Monte Carlo.
Sauber driver Valtteri Bottas is passionate about cycling. He was spotted in Finland's wilderness with his cyclist partner, Tiffany Cromwell, exploring the amazing natural beauty on two wheels.
Bottas' Sauber teammate Zhou Guanyu indulged in promotional activities, as well as spending some time with his furry friend, SweetCorn.
Nico Hulkenberg's latest post shows him spending quality time with his family in southern Germany.
As drivers cherish their time off the race track, they will return to the world of Formula 1 racing in two weeks at Circuit Zandvoort for the Dutch Grand Prix from August 23 to August 25.