F1 Team Bosses Deliver Verdict On Latest Proposed Calendar Change
The proposal to include a sprint race specifically for rookie drivers has sparked diverse opinions among F1 team bosses. This potentially revolutionary move aims to provide junior prospects with invaluable track time in current F1 machinery. Discussed in the F1 Commission, these sprint races would be hosted during the post-season tests in Abu Dhabi.
Mercedes chief Toto Wolff strongly supported the idea, commenting, as quoted by RacingNews365:
“We discussed it in the F1 Commission and I think we're keen on giving rookie drivers more opportunity.
“The stretch is that if you give it to them on a Grand Prix race weekend, it's going to impact the main drivers, or it could impact the main drivers' performances.
“If you let them race on a main weekend, it could influence the race result, which could be pretty damaging if you're fighting for a championship.
“So we didn't find another way of letting them go through this whole sequence of a race weekend, pushing the car, being able to make comparisons.”
Fred Vasseur, Ferrari's team principal, mirrored Wolff’s enthusiasm but acknowledged logistical setbacks.
“With the current regulation and the three days of testing that you have during the winter, it's not easy to give them mileage.
“On top, we were thinking to give them the opportunity to do more FP1, but they are already doing 14 races in F2.
“On top of this, we have the Sprint races where you can't give the FP1. Plus some tracks, it's not easy.
“We will never give up the FP1 in Singapore, Monaco or Baku. It means that at the end of the day, we don't have so many opportunities to give them the opportunity to test the car in real conditions and outside of the TPC [Testing of Previous Cars] system.
“And I think this opportunity could be a good one to also give them the full weekend with a free practice, quali and start. It's not easy to organise, but I'm supportive."
Red Bull's CEO, Peter Bayer, advocated for the proposal by elaborating on the efficacy of the single-seater pyramid in grooming racing talent. From karting to Formula 4, 3, and 2, Bayer illustrated the seamless progression of racers, though he conceded the scarcity of opportunities at the F1 level.
“I think if you see today how well the single-seater pyramid is working from karting, Formula 4, 3, 2, how much talent is coming up,” Bayer said.
“And obviously at the top, there's only 20 seats, so it's quite complex for these guys to show their skills. Sometimes there's an accident, like last week, and then they get five minutes time to run.
“So I think it would be great also because you know we would reach out to the younger fan base which is something that you know we're keen to do and overall we would be certainly supportive.”