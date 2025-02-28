F1 Team Principals Divided On Potential Return Of V10 Engines
Red Bull team principal Christian Horner and Mercedes chief Toto Wolff have admitted opposing views on the potential return of V10 engines to Formula 1. Horner is open to the idea of bringing back the iconic V10 engine, provided they run on sustainable fuels, possibly around 2030. In contrast, Wolff believes it is too early to discuss reviving older engines, stressing that the sport should focus on the major shift coming next year, when F1 cars will, for the first time, use an equal mix of sustainable fuel and electric power.
Formula 1 undergoes regulation changes every several years, often reshaping the power units that drive the cars and the aerodynamics. Over the past few decades, environmental considerations have played a key role in the downsizing of engines. While F1 once featured roaring V12-powered machines, the 1990s saw a shift to V10 engines, followed by the introduction of V8s in 2006.
The hybrid era began in 2014 with the arrival of V6 turbo-hybrid engines, prioritizing efficiency and sustainability. With the 2026 power units set to run on sustainable fuel and electric power, discussions about reviving older engine formats have resurfaced, as they could remain both efficient and clean while aligning with F1’s goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2030.
The discussion about the return of V10 engines was reignited last week by FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem, who took to social media after the F1 75 event in London. He noted that the event had sparked conversations about Formula 1’s future and suggested that the sport should explore new possibilities. F1 on SI reported:
"This week’s F1 launch in London has triggered a lot of positive discussion on the future of the sport. While we look forward to the introduction of the 2026 regulations on chassis and power unit, we must also lead the way on future technological motorsport trends.
"We should consider a range of directions including the roaring sound of the V10 running on sustainable fuel. Whichever direction is chosen, we must support the teams and manufacturers in ensuring cost control on R&D expenditure."
Now though, Horner has shared his thoughts on the subject of V10 engines during pre-season testing at the Bahrain International Circuit. He said:
“Personally, from a sporting perspective, looking at what the future engine of Formula 1 should be beyond this next generation, I think particularly with the way that sustainable fuel is going, it does open up all kinds of opportunities.
“Inadvertently, we’ve ended up with a very, very expensive, very complex engine from 2026 onwards.
“I think the purest in me would love to go back to a V10 that was done responsibly, with sustainable fuel.
“If that was reintroduced; the sound of grand prix racing, it's an interesting concept and one to certainly look for after this current set of regulations.”
However, Wolff stressed the upcoming 2026 regulation changes, suggesting that discussing the return of older engines at this stage would be premature. He said:
“This is a five-year cycle, there are regulations in place. This is the journey of us having a discussion about what comes afterwards.
“Whether it is an eight-cylinder V8 that we like a lot, maybe more road-relevant than a V10 going forward. I think it is also exciting discussions to be had.
"What kind of hybrid system could be playing that role, is our sound going to go up? All of this is really an interesting conversation within a life-cycle of regulations and that’s worth it.
“At the moment, I think it is a bit premature, and we are at risk of diluting the messaging to the world. A year before we have even started these new exciting regulations, we talk about something that won’t stay.”
He added:
“First of all, we should be excited about these new regulations coming in next year. We should be talking them out.
“This is our sport, it is important to have the positivity about it that such an exciting motor comes into the car.
“We’re pushing the boundaries of battery technology, of sustainability. It’s the first year we are having fully-synthetic fuel.
“Nobody knows how well all of this is going to pan out but that is really exciting. The Formula 1 is trail-grade crazy.
“All of the stakeholders should be really cheering for this. Making sure that the sport is perceived in such a high-tech way as it needs to be and less driven by opportunities—that’s number one.”