F1 team Upgrades for the 2024 Belgian Grand Prix: A Technical Breakdown
As the 2024 Belgian Grand Prix approaches, teams have been hard at work refining and upgrading their cars to tackle the unique challenges posed by the Spa-Francorchamps circuit. Here's a detailed look at the updates each team has brought to the event.
Red Bull Racing
Red Bull has opted not to introduce any updates for this event. The team seems confident in their current setup, which has proven competitive throughout the season.
Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team
Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team has brought several significant updates aimed at optimizing performance and reducing drag for the high-speed Spa circuit:
- Diffuser: Subtle changes to the diffuser roof profile increase rear camber, enhancing local flow acceleration, downforce, and drag.
- Floor Edge: A revised floor edge wing with an additional flap element boosts forward floor load by lowering local pressure.
- Beam Wing: A single element, low camber beam wing is introduced to reduce local downforce and drag.
- Front Wing: A low camber, small chord front wing flap is designed to achieve a balanced car setup when using low downforce rear wings.
- Halo: Removal of the Halo fairing flap reduces downwash and drag, improving rear airflow.
Scuderia Ferrari
Scuderia Ferrari focuses on aerodynamic efficiency and balance with their updates:
- Front Wing: A lower downforce front wing flap design, with various trims, provides the necessary aerodynamic balance for Spa.
- Rear Wing: Depowered top and lower rear wing profiles are adapted to meet Spa’s efficiency requirements.
McLaren Racing
McLaren Racing has introduced updates that target drag reduction:
- Rear Wing: A low downforce rear wing is designed for high isochronal circuits, aimed at reducing drag.
- Beam Wing: An offloaded beam wing complements the new low downforce rear wing to efficiently trade downforce for drag reduction.
- Rear Corner: Updated rear brake duct furniture aligns with the new low downforce rear wing and beam wing configuration.
Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team has decided not to bring any updates for this event, sticking with their current car configuration.
BWT Alpine F1 Team
BWT Alpine F1 Team has made several aerodynamic and cooling efficiency improvements:
- Front Wing: Reprofiled front wing flap elements cover the full balance range for lower downforce races.
- Coke/Engine Cover: A redesigned engine cover enhances cooling efficiency by optimizing internal airflow.
- Rear Corner: New inlet and exit ducts improve rear brake temperature management.
- Beam Wing: A reprofiled single element rear beam wing reduces drag and improves aerodynamic efficiency.
- Rear Wing: A lower camber rear wing assembly meets the lift/drag requirements.
- Mirror: New wing mirror stay geometry enhances rear airflow control.
Williams Racing
Williams Racing has also chosen not to introduce any updates for this event, maintaining their current setup.
Visa Cash App RB
Visa Cash App RB brings several updates aimed at optimizing drag and downforce:
- Rear Corner: Modified winglet profiles reduce downforce and drag, suitable for Spa.
- Beam Wing: A low incidence biplane configuration reduces load and drag for low downforce circuits while maintaining diffuser efficiency.
- Rear Wing: Reduced camber, chord, and incidence upper elements lower drag levels for efficient performance on low downforce circuits.
KICK F1 Team Sauber
Kick F1 Team Sauber has focused on improving local load and drag reduction:
- Mirror: Updated mirror geometry enhances rear-end flow control.
- Floor Fence: Reworked floor fences deliver a local load step while maintaining flow quality.
- Front Wing: A shorter chord flap reduces front wing load to balance with the low-drag rear wing.
- Rear Wing: Redesigned upper flap improves aerodynamic efficiency for low drag requirements.
- Beam Wing: A redesigned beam wing profile complements the new upper flap for enhanced aerodynamic efficiency on low drag tracks.
MONEYGRAM HAAS F1 TEAM
Moneygram Haas F1 Team introduces updates aimed at reducing drag:
- Rear Wing: Less cambered rear wing profiles reduce local load efficiently and are compatible with different lower beam options.
- Beam Wing: Less cambered lower beam profiles provide further tuning options for overall drag reduction.