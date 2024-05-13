F1 Teams Fight For Proposed Rule Change - 'No Back Markers Anymore'
The F1 Commission is considering a significant change to the sport's points system, proposing an extension beyond the top 10 finishers. Many team principals have backed the proposal as the mid-field has become more competitive.
The proposed changes would see points awarded to the top 12 finishers with point alterations made from the eighth position to the twelfth position.
Visa Cash App RB (RB) Team Principal, Laurent Mekies, is a strong advocate for the change, commenting, as quoted by RaceFans.Net:
“We think it’s a good idea to increase the points distribution, mainly because there is no back markers any more.
“We have 10 very strong teams. This year is a good example. We have a fantastic fight also in the second part of the grid, 10 cars fighting within one tenth [of a second], two tenths. Our pole position is P11, currently. Our win is P11 if nothing happens at the front, and the reliability of the guys at the front has been… extraordinary.
“We think it’s a fantastic fight, we want to explain it to the fans. We want to explain it to our partners and we think that points will help to give value to that P11, which today for us is a victory. So for sure we are supportive of an extension of the point system.
“Whether you go to P12, to P14, to whatever, we can discuss. But I think where the level of competitiveness of the teams is so high nowadays that the fight in the midfield, the fight at the back will also deserve some points.”
Contrasting Mekies’ enthusiasm, Aston Martin Team Principal, Mike Krack, cautioned against hasty adaptations influenced by a single season's outcomes. Acknowledging the broadening fanbase, Krack supported the consideration of a new points system but highlighted the necessity of a measured approach to ensure enduring solutions.
“We have a new fanbase also. We are not any more the purists that we were for these many years. So I think it is really time to have a look at this.
“We should obviously not be too much influenced by how it is this year, because next year can be different than the year after. I think it was a good consensus in the F1 Commission to say we want to make an adjustment, but we should not rush it, because we don’t want to change it again later.
“So I think it’s important that we have a good thought about it, and then we discuss some different proposals next time.”
McLaren Racing CEO, Zak Brown, proposed an even more expansive approach, suggesting that points could be awarded to every finisher, mirroring the IndyCar series system.
“I think as soon as points come into play, it makes every pass that much more important. Sometimes cars will pull in, save some stuff on their car, wear and tear, because they’re out of the points. This would eliminate that.
“If a quicker car gets shuffled to the back, every pass counts. So I think there’s an argument you could make for the entire grid. Certainly no less than 12.
“We need to change it once and that’s what we agreed at the FIA Commission, let’s do a review and I think all the teams were in the same spot, that expanding the points is a good thing to do."
If the Commission approves the proposal, it could come into effect as early as 2025.