Haas have recently uploaded a video to their TikTok showing what fans didn't know about F1 headrests.

You would think that there is not much to know about the headrests in F1 cars, however, with every tiny aspect of the cars meticulously planned out for optimum efficiency, it maybe isn't such a surprise that they go into this much detail for what you would think it one of the simplest parts of the car.

They reveal that there are three types of headrests for different temperature conditions. The video explains:

"The blue material is the 'firmest'. This is used when the air temperature is over 30 degrees Celsius. "Then there is the pink material. We use this one when it is between 15 degrees and 30 degrees. "The 'softest' headrest material is white. This is used when the temperature is below 15 degrees. "But the materials all feel similar when operating in their temperature windows."

The video expands on what the individual Haas drivers, Kevin Magnussen and Mick Schumacher, prefer. They reveal that Magnussen likes to use an additional soft pad on his headrests, which Schumacher does not like to have.