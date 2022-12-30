F1: Top 5 Iconic Moments From 2022 Season

A look back at some of the most iconic moments from the 2022 season.

The 2022 F1 season was full of incredible moments and as we look ahead to the upcoming 2023 season we are also reflecting on some of the top moments of the year.

5. Lewis Hamilton's British GP double overtake

The British Grand Prix was the first moment fans thought Lewis Hamilton was going to take the win in the 2022 season.

Unfortunately, he did not get the top spot on the podium in the end but he did perform a beautiful double overtake. Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Red Bull's Sergio Perez were having a great battle on lap 45. Leclerc and Perez were beside each other and veered slightly off the racing line, giving Hamilton a great moment to race past both of them.

4. Max Verstappen Pressing DRS "Fifty Times"

Max Verstappen's Red Bull was having some issues with the DRS during the Spanish Grand Prix, and although it was extremely frustrating for the Belgian-Dutch driver, the viewers had the pleasure of hearing the hilarious back and forth on the team radio.

When being told over the team radio that his DRS flag did not open, Verstappen responded:

"We can't even make a DRS work, unbelievable."

The issues continued and we heard team principal Christian Horner say to Verstappen that the last time he used it he had actually deactivated it instead of activating it. Verstappen angrily replied:

"That's because I'm pressing it fifty f****ing times before it opens!"

3. Mercedes ending their no-win streak at the Brazilian Grand Prix

It was nearing the end of the season and Mercedes had still not won a race. As we headed into the Brazilian Grand Prix weekend, there was a lot of hope for Lewis Hamilton to take the win after being given an honorary Brazilian citizenship.

However, Hamilton's teammate George Russell had an incredible race leading the majority of the way and went on to take the first and only win of the season for the team, as well as his first career win.

Hamilton came in behind him in second to have a great 1-2 finish for the team who struggled with the W13 throughout the season.

2. Kevin Magnussen taking his first pole position

The Brazilian Grand Prix also had a highlight for Haas when Kevin Magnussen took the pole position for the Sprint race on the Saturday. Magnussen spoke about achieving his first pole position, which was also the first for the Haas team:

“It’s incredible. I want to say thank you to Gene Haas, Guenther and the whole team for taking me back on and giving me the opportunity to have a day like this – I’m so chuffed. "The team put me out in the pitlane as the first car and that was the game changer. It gave me the best piece of track as it started to rain and we got pole. It was the longest minute of my life trying to stay calm as it looked like it was going to be wet but you never know. I’m so happy.”

1. Verstappen's confusing championship win

Max Verstappen dominated the 2022 season and set the record for the number of race wins in a season with fifteen. However, his driver's championship win ended up leaving everyone confused, including Verstappen.

Verstappen took his second championship win at the Japanese Grand Prix, but it wasn't until it was revealed that Charles Leclerc, who had crossed the line in second, was given a penalty for cutting the last corner. The penalty meant he formally finished in third, putting Verstappen into a position where no one could catch up with his points.

The Belgian-Dutch driver had already done his post-race interview before being pulled back to be told he had won the championship and when we saw the driver's go into the cooldown room, Verstappen was still confused as to whether he had actually won or not.