F1 VIDEO: Carlos Sainz Moved to Tears In Emotional Ferrari Farewell
Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz was deeply moved after his team shared a heartfelt video with him following the Abu Dhabi season finale at the Yas Marina Circuit. The video captured Sainz's emotional reaction as he watched highlights of his four-year journey with the team, reflecting on a memorable and eventful chapter in his career. Sainz described the video as the perfect way to "close this chapter" as he prepares for his next move with Williams in 2025.
Sainz is set to join Williams in 2025, making room for seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari. He has signed a multi-year deal with the Grove-based team, taking over from interim driver Franco Colapinto. His emotional reaction to the video Ferrari showed him, suggests the deep bond he shared with the Scuderia.
The Spaniard pushed to the limit in the final races to help Ferrari fight for the Constructors' Championship, which was led by McLaren. Despite his best efforts, Sainz finished second at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, narrowly missing out on securing the title for the Italian team. Lando Norris’s victory ultimately secured the championship for McLaren with a 14-point margin. Ferrari's bid was further weakened by Charles Leclerc's ten-place grid penalty for using a third energy store.
Reflecting on his race weekend, Sainz admitted it was challenging to keep his emotions in check. When asked if he had cried, given that it was his final race with Ferrari, the 30-year-old driver said:
"Maybe I already have, and you just don't know, and you haven't seen it.
"Maybe it was in the helmet, maybe it was in the 10 minutes before the race when I was in the car, maybe it was in the in-lap.
"Maybe you'll never know, I can just tell you that I did get emotional at some point, I'm not going to tell you exactly when or how. It's a feeling that I save for myself and for my team.
"And maybe it's all a bit of acting, and I'm acting like I'm not emotional at all, and I've learned from Brad Pitt who is here this weekend.
"I don't know. I tell you, I've been emotional. It's just there was too much of a job to do and too much of a thing to fight for, so your brain doesn't allow you to get emotional because you care more about winning and giving the team a Constructors' Championship than your emotions itself.
"Let's say, your competitiveness takes over. But, there were moments when I got emotional and luckily you guys didn't get to see it."