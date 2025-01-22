F1 WATCH: Lewis Hamilton's First Ferrari Track Outing Leads To Fan Frenzy
Videos doing the rounds on social media reveal the fan frenzy around Lewis Hamilton's first track outing with Ferrari at its Fiorano test track, which took place two days after his Ferrari arrival on January 20.
F1 on SI previously reported how eager fans waiting to witness the seven-time world champion led Maranello's mayor to declare a state of emergency. Now though, videos have been surfacing online as to how fans arrived a day earlier to catch a glimpse of Hamilton, while around 200 people gathered at the bridge overlooking the track to witness him in action.
Nearly a year after announcing his groundbreaking move to Ferrari on February 1, 2024, Hamilton’s highly anticipated arrival finally unfolded. The Briton arrived in Maranello on Monday, where he was warmly greeted by Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna, team principal Fred Vasseur, chairman John Elkann, and the enthusiastic Tifosi gathered outside the team's headquarters to welcome him. Excitement filled the air as Hamilton embarked on this new chapter in his legendary Formula 1 career.
On Tuesday, reports surfaced that the 40-year-old driver had completed simulator training, setting the stage for his track session on a cold, wet Wednesday at Fiorano. Likely piloting the 2022 F1-75 adorned with his iconic number 44, which is permitted under current Testing of Previous Cars regulations, Hamilton took to the circuit sporting a bold new yellow crash helmet. Despite the challenging conditions, he quickly got to work with the car, which appeared fitted with wet Pirelli tires.
However, the crowd gathered outside faced all challenges, including the cold weather to ensure they got to see Hamilton in action. A video from F1 photographer Kym Illman shows a few fans who arrived a day earlier and were likely stationed with their picnic setup with blaring music to witness the historic moment.
Another video shows fans who took their place on the bridge early in the morning in extreme cold, hours before the track action commenced.
Ferrari documented the memorable occasion of Hamilton driving a Ferrari F1 car on its test track for the first time and posted it on social media.
For Hamilton, joining Ferrari is a dream come true. Reports suggest he is now reunited with his former trainer, Angela Cullen, who supported him in securing six championship victories. Speaking about his new F1 journey, Hamilton said:
"There are some days that you know you’ll remember forever and today, my first as a Scuderia Ferrari HP driver, is one of those days. I’ve been lucky enough to have achieved things in my career I never thought possible, but part of me has always held on to that dream of racing in red. I couldn’t be happier to realise that dream today.
"I’m incredibly grateful to John Elkann, Benedetto Vigna, Fred Vasseur and everyone at Ferrari for their trust in me and making me part of this family. I’m so excited to start this new era and to meet and work with a hugely talented and inspiring group of people. I’m dedicated to bringing everything I have to deliver for the team, the wider organisation and the fans.
"Today we start a new chapter in the history of this iconic team, and I can’t wait to see what story we will write together."