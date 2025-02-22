F1Briefings

F1: When And How To Watch 2025 Pre-Season Testing - Full Guide

A full guide on how to watch the 2025 pre-season testing in Bahrain.

Lydia Mee

Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB20 leads Charles Leclerc of Monaco driving the (16) Ferrari SF-24 on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Bahrain at Bahrain International Circuit on March 02, 2024 in Bahrain, Bahrain. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)
Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB20 leads Charles Leclerc of Monaco driving the (16) Ferrari SF-24 on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Bahrain at Bahrain International Circuit on March 02, 2024 in Bahrain, Bahrain. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images) / Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool

2025 pre-season testing is just days away!

After the excitement of the F1 75 launch event in London, the F1 teams now head to Bahrain for three days of pre-season testing. The F1 75 event celebrated 75 years of the sport as well as gave all ten teams the opportunity to unveil their 2025 liveries.

As we close in on the start of the season with the Australian Grand Prix on March 14-16, fans will be eager to see the cars on track for the first time. Although the lap times will not be representative as each team will have its own testing plan, it gives us the opportunity to see the 2025 car designs in more detail before the first race.

Here is everything you need to know to watch all of the action in Bahrain.

Where is the 2025 F1 pre-season testing?

Despite the season-opening race moving back to Australia this year, pre-season testing will continue to go ahead in Bahrain at the Bahrain International Circuit. Pre-season testing has been held in Bahrain on six separate occasions since 2009.

When is the 2025 F1 pre-season testing?

Pre-season testing will begin next week from February 26-28.

All three days will follow the same format:

Morning session

Local Time: 10:00 - 14:00
London: 07:00 - 11:00
Los Angeles: 23:00 (-1 day) - 03:00
New York: 02:00 - 06:00
Imola: 08:00 - 12:00
Tokyo: 16:00 - 20:00
Shanghai: 15:00 - 19:00

Press conference

Local Time: 14:05 - 14:55
London: 11:05 - 11:55
Los Angeles: 03:05 - 03:55
New York: 06:05 - 06:55
Imola: 12:05 - 12:55
Tokyo: 20:05 - 20:55
Shanghai: 19:05 - 19:55

Afternoon session

Local Time: 15:00 - 19:00
London: 12:00 - 16:00
Los Angeles: 04:00 - 08:00
New York: 07:00 - 11:00
Imola: 13:00 - 17:00
Tokyo: 21:00 - 01:00 (+1day)
Shanghai: 20:00 - 00:00

How to watch the 2025 F1 pre-season testing

For fans watching from the United States, coverage of the 2025 pre-season testing will be available through ESPN+. Additionally, streaming via platforms like fuboTV and F1 TV will be available.

Viewers in the UK can catch all sessions live on Sky Sports F1, or stream through services like NowTV.

2025 Formula One Season Schedule

Pre-Season Testing

  • Dates: 26-28 Feb
  • Location: Bahrain, Sakhir
  • Event Name: FORMULA 1 ARAMCO PRE-SEASON TESTING 2025
  • Circuit: Pre-Season Testing

Australia

  • Dates: 14-16 Mar
  • Location: Australia, Melbourne
  • Event Name: FORMULA 1 AUSTRALIAN GRAND PRIX 2025
  • Circuit: Melbourne circuit

China

  • Dates: 21-23 Mar
  • Location: China, Shanghai
  • Event Name: FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN CHINESE GRAND PRIX 2025
  • Circuit: Shanghai circuit

Japan

  • Dates: 04-06 Apr
  • Location: Japan, Suzuka
  • Event Name: FORMULA 1 LENOVO JAPANESE GRAND PRIX 2025
  • Circuit: Suzuka circuit

Bahrain

  • Dates: 11-13 Apr
  • Location: Bahrain, Sakhir
  • Event Name: FORMULA 1 BAHRAIN GRAND PRIX 2025
  • Circuit: Sakhir circuit

Saudi Arabia

  • Dates: 18-20 Apr
  • Location: Saudi Arabia, Jeddah
  • Event Name: FORMULA 1 STC SAUDI ARABIAN GRAND PRIX 2025
  • Circuit: Jeddah circuit

Miami

  • Dates: 02-04 May
  • Location: Miami, Miami
  • Event Name: FORMULA 1 CRYPTO.COM MIAMI GRAND PRIX 2025
  • Circuit: Miami circuit

Emilia-Romagna

  • Dates: 16-18 May
  • Location: Emilia-Romagna, Imola
  • Event Name: FORMULA 1 AWS GRAN PREMIO DEL MADE IN ITALY E DELL'EMILIA-ROMAGNA 2025
  • Circuit: Imola circuit

Monaco

  • Dates: 23-25 May
  • Location: Monaco, Monaco
  • Event Name: FORMULA 1 GRAND PRIX DE MONACO 2025
  • Circuit: Monaco circuit

Spain

  • Dates: 30 May-01 Jun
  • Location: Spain, Barcelona
  • Event Name: FORMULA 1 ARAMCO GRAN PREMIO DE ESPAÑA 2025
  • Circuit: Barcelona circuit

Canada

  • Dates: 13-15 Jun
  • Location: Canada, Montréal
  • Event Name: FORMULA 1 PIRELLI GRAND PRIX DU CANADA 2025
  • Circuit: Montréal circuit

Austria

  • Dates: 27-29 Jun
  • Location: Austria, Spielberg
  • Event Name: FORMULA 1 MSC CRUISES AUSTRIAN GRAND PRIX 2025
  • Circuit: Spielberg circuit

Great Britain

  • Dates: 04-06 Jul
  • Location: Great Britain, Silverstone
  • Event Name: FORMULA 1 QATAR AIRWAYS BRITISH GRAND PRIX 2025
  • Circuit: Silverstone circuit

Belgium

  • Dates: 25-27 Jul
  • Location: Belgium, Spa-Francorchamps
  • Event Name: FORMULA 1 BELGIAN GRAND PRIX 2025
  • Circuit: Spa-Francorchamps circuit

Hungary

  • Dates: 01-03 Aug
  • Location: Hungary, Budapest
  • Event Name: FORMULA 1 LENOVO HUNGARIAN GRAND PRIX 2025
  • Circuit: Budapest circuit

Netherlands

  • Dates: 29-31 Aug
  • Location: Netherlands, Zandvoort
  • Event Name: FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN DUTCH GRAND PRIX 2025
  • Circuit: Zandvoort circuit

Italy

  • Dates: 05-07 Sep
  • Location: Italy, Monza
  • Event Name: FORMULA 1 PIRELLI GRAN PREMIO D’ITALIA 2025
  • Circuit: Monza circuit

Azerbaijan

  • Dates: 19-21 Sep
  • Location: Azerbaijan, Baku
  • Event Name: FORMULA 1 QATAR AIRWAYS AZERBAIJAN GRAND PRIX 2025
  • Circuit: Baku circuit

Singapore

  • Dates: 03-05 Oct
  • Location: Singapore, Marina Bay
  • Event Name: FORMULA 1 SINGAPORE GRAND PRIX 2025
  • Circuit: Marina Bay circuit

United States

  • Dates: 17-19 Oct
  • Location: United States, Austin
  • Event Name: FORMULA 1 MSC CRUISES UNITED STATES GRAND PRIX 2025
  • Circuit: Austin circuit

Mexico

  • Dates: 24-26 Oct
  • Location: Mexico, Mexico City
  • Event Name: FORMULA 1 GRAN PREMIO DE LA CIUDAD DE MÉXICO 2025
  • Circuit: Mexico City circuit

Brazil

  • Dates: 07-09 Nov
  • Location: Brazil, São Paulo
  • Event Name: FORMULA 1 MSC CRUISES GRANDE PRÊMIO DE SÃO PAULO 2025
  • Circuit: São Paulo circuit

Las Vegas

  • Dates: 20-22 Nov
  • Location: Las Vegas, Las Vegas
  • Event Name: FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN SILVER LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX 2025
  • Circuit: Las Vegas circuit

Qatar

  • Dates: 28-30 Nov
  • Location: Qatar, Lusail
  • Event Name: FORMULA 1 QATAR AIRWAYS QATAR GRAND PRIX 2025
  • Circuit: Lusail circuit

Abu Dhabi

  • Dates: 05-07 Dec
  • Location: Abu Dhabi, Yas Island
  • Event Name: FORMULA 1 ETIHAD AIRWAYS ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX 2025
  • Circuit: Yas Island circuit
Published
Lydia Mee
LYDIA MEE

Lydia is the lead editor of F1 editorial. After following the sport for several years, she was finally able to attend the British Grand Prix in person in 2017. Since then, she's been addicted to not only the racing, but the atmosphere the fans bring to each event. She's a strong advocate for women in motorsport and a more diverse industry. 

Home/News