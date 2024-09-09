F1: When And How To Watch The 2024 Azerbaijan Grand Prix
It's race week again! After the exciting Italian Grand Prix a couple of weeks ago, the F1 paddock makes it's way to Baku for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.
Ferrari heads into the weekend on the high of Charles Leclerc's victory in front of their home crowd in Monza. McLaren is also continuing to put in impressive performances, however, Red Bull struggled in Monza and is expected to continue with its difficulties until Austin.
Here is everything you need to know to watch the Azerbaijan Grand Prix from home.
Here's your ultimate guide to catching all the action during the Azerbaijan Grand Prix weekend:
Friday 13 September
Practice 1:
Local Time: 13:30 - 14:30
London: 10:30 - 11:30
Los Angeles: 02:30 - 03:30
New York: 05:30 - 06:30
Imola: 11:30 - 12:30
Tokyo: 18:30 - 19:30
Shanghai: 17:30 - 18:30
Practice 2:
Local Time: 17:00 - 18:00
London: 14:00 - 15:00
Los Angeles: 06:00 - 07:00
New York: 09:00 - 10:00
Imola: 15:00 - 16:00
Tokyo: 22:00 - 23:00
Shanghai: 21:00 - 22:00
Saturday 14 September
Practice 3:
Local Time: 12:30 - 13:30
London: 09:30 - 10:30
Los Angeles: 01:30 - 02:30
New York: 04:30 - 05:30
Imola: 10:30 - 11:30
Tokyo: 17:30 - 18:30
Shanghai: 16:30 - 27:30
Qualifying:
Local Time: 16:00 - 17:00
London: 13:00 - 14:00
Los Angeles: 05:00 - 06:00
New York: 08:00 - 09:00
Imola: 14:00 - 15:00
Tokyo: 21:00 - 22:00
Shanghai: 20:00 - 21:00
Sunday 15 September
Race:
Local Time: 15:00
London: 12:00
Los Angeles: 04:00
New York: 07:00
Imola: 13:00
Tokyo: 20:00
Shanghai: 19:00
How to Watch the Azerbaijan Grand Prix from Home
For fans watching from the United States, coverage of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix will be available through ESPN. They will be broadcasting the Sky F1 feed, making sure you don’t miss a moment of the action. Additionally, streaming via platforms like fuboTV and F1 TV will be available.
Viewers in the UK can catch all sessions live on Sky Sports F1, or stream through services like NowTV.
2024 F1 Drivers' Standings
1. Max Verstappen - 303 points
2. Lando Norris - 241 points
3. Charles Leclerc - 217 points
4. Oscar Piastri - 197 points
5. Carlos Sainz - 184 points
6. Lewis Hamilton - 164 points
7. Sergio Perez - 143 points
8. George Russell - 128 points
9. Fernando Alonso - 50 points
10. Lance Stroll - 24 points
11. Nico Hulkenberg - 22 points
12. Yuki Tsunoda - 22 points
13. Daniel Ricciardo - 12 points
14. Pierre Gasly - 8 points
15. Oliver Bearman - 6 points
16. Kevin Magnussen - 6 points
17. Alex Albon - 6 points
18. Esteban Ocon - 5 points
19. Zhou Guanyu - 0 points
20. Logan Sargeant - 0 points
21. Franco Colapinto - 0 points
22. Valtteri Bottas - 0 points
2024 F1 Constructors' Standings
1. Red Bull Racing - 446 points
2. McLaren - 438 points
3. Ferrari - 407 points
4. Mercedes - 292 points
5. Aston Martin - 74 points
6. VCARB - 34 points
7. Haas - 28 points
8. Alpine - 13 points
9. Williams - 6 points
10. Sauber - 0 points