F1: When And How To Watch The 2024 Brazilian Grand Prix
It's race week! The F1 paddock is heading to the iconic Interlagos circuit for the Brazilian Grand Prix this weekend. The race in Sao Paulo will bring the current triple-header to an end before a two-week break ahead of the final three races of the season.
Ferrari has celebrated two victories in the last two races and has overtaken Red Bull in the Constructors' Championship as a result. The Austrian team is now in the third position and Max Verstappen's top spot in the Drivers' Standings is under the threat of McLaren's Lando Norris and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc.
Here's your ultimate guide to catching all the action during the Brazilian Grand Prix weekend:
Friday 1 November
Practice 1:
Local Time: 11:30 - 12:30
London: 14:30 - 15:30
Los Angeles: 07:30 - 08:30
New York: 10:30 - 11:30
Imola: 15:30 - 16:30
Tokyo: 23:30 - 03:30
Shanghai: 22:30 - 23:30
Sprint Qualifying:
Local Time: 15:30 - 16:14
London: 18:30 - 19:14
Los Angeles: 11:30 - 12:14
New York: 14:30 - 15:14
Imola:19:30 - 20:14
Tokyo: 03:30- 04:14 (Saturday 2 November)
Shanghai: 02:30 - 03:14 (Saturday 2 November)
Saturday 2 November
Sprint Race:
Local Time: 11:00 - 12:00
London: 14:00 - 15:00
Los Angeles: 07:00 - 08:00
New York: 10:00 - 11:00
Imola: 15:00 - 16:00
Tokyo: 23:00 - 00:00
Shanghai: 22:00 - 23:00
Qualifying:
Local Time: 15:00 - 16:00
London: 18:00 - 19:00
Los Angeles: 11:00 - 12:00
New York: 14:00 - 15:00
Imola: 19:00 - 20:00
Tokyo: 03:00 - 04:00 (Sunday 3 November)
Shanghai: 02:00 - 03:00 (Sunday 3 November)
Sunday 3 November
Race:
Local Time: 14:00
London: 17:00
Los Angeles: 10:00
New York: 13:00
Imola: 11:00
Tokyo: 02:00 (Monday 4 November)
Shanghai: 01:00 (Monday 4 November)
How to Watch the Brazilian Grand Prix from Home
For fans watching from the United States, coverage of the Brazilian Grand Prix will be available through ESPN. They will be broadcasting the Sky F1 feed, making sure you don’t miss a moment of the action. Additionally, streaming via platforms like fuboTV and F1 TV will be available.
Viewers in the UK can catch all sessions live on Sky Sports F1, or stream through services like NowTV.
2024 F1 Drivers' Championship: Current Standings
1. Max Verstappen - 362 points
2. Lando Norris - 315 points
3. Charles Leclerc - 291 points
4. Oscar Piastri - 251 points
5. Carlos Sainz - 240 points
6. Lewis Hamilton - 189 points
7. George Russell - 177 points
8. Sergio Perez - 150 points
9. Fernando Alonso - 62 points
10. Nico Hulkenberg - 31 points
11. Lance Stroll - 24 points
12. Yuki Tsunoda - 22 points
13. Kevin Magnussen - 14 points
14. Alex Albon - 12 points
15. Daniel Ricciardo - 12 points
16. Pierre Gasly - 9 points
17. Oliver Bearman - 7 points
18. Franco Colapinto - 5 points
19. Esteban Ocon - 5 points
20. Liam Lawson - 2 points
21. Zhou Guanyu - 0 points
22. Logan Sargeant - 0 points
23. Valtteri Bottas - 0 points
2024 F1 Constructors' Championship: Current Standings
1. McLaren - 566 points
2. Ferrari - 537 points
3. Red Bull - 512 points
4. Mercedes - 366 poitns
5. Aston Martin - 86 points
6. Haas - 46 points
7. VCARB - 36 points
8. Williams - 17 points
9. Alpine - 14 points
10. Sauber - 0 points