F1: When And How To Watch The 2024 Canadian Grand Prix
It's race week once again and the Formula 1 paddock is making its way to Montreal for the Canadian Grand Prix at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.
Red Bull, which is currently leading the Constructors' Championship, is heading into the weekend anticipating their Monaco GP struggles to continue. The Austrian team currently has a 24-point lead on Ferrari in second position. Charles Leclerc is also closing in on Max Verstappen in the Drivers' Championship standings after his home race win in Monaco. The Ferrari driver is now 31 points behind the three-time champion.
Here's your ultimate guide to catching all the action during the Canadian Grand Prix weekend:
Friday 7 June
Practice 1:
Local Time: 13:30 - 14:30
London: 18:30 - 19:30
Los Angeles: 10:30 - 11:30
New York: 13:30 - 14:30
Imola: 19:30 - 20:30
Tokyo: 02:30 - 03:30 (Saturday 8 June)
Shanghai: 01:30 - 02:30 (Saturday 8 June)
Practice 2:
Local Time: 17:00 - 18:00
London: 22:00 - 23:00
Los Angeles: 14:00 - 15:00
New York: 17:00 - 18:00
Imola: 23:00 - 00:00
Tokyo: 06:00 - 07:00 (Saturday 8 June)
Shanghai: 05:00 - 06:00 (Saturday 8 June)
Saturday 8 June
Practice 3:
Local Time: 12:30 - 13:30
London: 17:30 - 18:30
Los Angeles: 09:30 - 10:30
New York: 12:30 - 13:30
Imola: 18:30 - 19:30
Tokyo: 01:30 - 02:30 (Sunday 9 June)
Shanghai: 00:30 - 01:30 (Sunday 9 June)
Qualifying:
Local Time: 16:00 - 17:00
London: 21:00 - 22:00
Los Angeles: 13:00 - 14:00
New York: 16:00 - 17:00
Imola: 22:00 - 23:00
Tokyo: 05:00 - 06:00 (Sunday 9 June)
Shanghai: 04:00 - 05:00 (Sunday 9 June)
Sunday 9 June
Race:
Local Time: 14:00
London: 19:00
Los Angeles: 11:00
New York: 14:00
Imola: 20:00
Tokyo: 03:00 (Monday 10 June)
Shanghai: 02:00 (Monday 10 June)
How to Watch the Canadian Grand Prix from Home
For fans watching from the United States, coverage of the Canadian Prix will be available through ESPN. They will be broadcasting the Sky F1 feed, making sure you don’t miss a moment of the action. Additionally, streaming via platforms like fuboTV and F1 TV will be available.
Viewers in the UK can catch all sessions live on Sky Sports F1, or stream through services like NowTV.