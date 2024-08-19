F1: When And How To Watch The 2024 Dutch Grand Prix
It's finally race week again! After the F1 paddock enjoyed a few weeks off for the summer break, they now head to the Zandvoort circuit for the Dutch Grand Prix which is due to take place at the end of the week.
Before the summer break, Lewis Hamilton inherited the victory at Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium after his Mercedes teammate George Russell was disqualified for his W15 not reaching the minimum weight limit after crossing the line first.
Max Verstappen, who is preparing for his home race, continues to lead the Drivers' Standings with a 78-point gap to McLaren's Lando Norris in second position.
Here's your ultimate guide to catching all the action during the Dutch Grand Prix weekend:
Friday 23 August
Practice 1:
Local Time: 12:30 - 13:30
London: 11:30 - 12:30
Los Angeles: 03:30 - 04:30
New York: 06:30 - 07:30
Tokyo: 19:30 - 20:30
Shanghai: 18:30 - 19:30
Practice 2:
Local Time: 16:00 - 17:00
London: 15:00 - 16:00
Los Angeles: 07:00 - 08:00
New York: 10:00 - 11:00
Tokyo: 23:00 - 00:00
Shanghai: 22:00 - 23:00
Saturday 24 August
Practice 3:
Local Time: 11:30 - 12:30
London: 10:30 - 11:30
Los Angeles: 02:30 - 03:30
New York: 05:30 - 06:30
Tokyo: 18:30 - 19:30
Shanghai: 17:30 - 18:30
Qualifying:
Local Time: 15:00 - 16:00
London: 14:00 - 15:00
Los Angeles: 06:00 - 07:00
New York: 09:00 - 10:00
Tokyo: 22:00 - 23:00
Shanghai: 21:00 - 22:00
Sunday 25 August
Race:
Local Time: 15:00
London: 14:00
Los Angeles: 06:00
New York: 09:00
Tokyo: 22:00
Shanghai: 21:00
How to Watch the Dutch Grand Prix from Home
For fans watching from the United States, coverage of the Dutch Grand Prix will be available through ESPN. They will be broadcasting the Sky F1 feed, making sure you don’t miss a moment of the action. Additionally, streaming via platforms like fuboTV and F1 TV will be available.
Viewers in the UK can catch all sessions live on Sky Sports F1, or stream through services like NowTV.
2024 F1 Driver Standings Ahead of Dutch Grand Prix
1. Max Verstappen - 277 points
2. Lando Norris - 199 points
3. Charles Leclerc - 177 points
4. Oscar Piastri - 167 points
5. Carlos Sainz - 162 points
6. Lewis Hamilton - 150 points
7. Sergio Perez - 131 points
8. George Russell - 116 points
9. Fernando Alonso - 49 points
10. Lance Stroll - 24 points
11. Nico Hulkenberg - 22 points
12. Yuki Tsunoda - 22 points
13. Daniel Ricciardo - 12 points
14. Oliver Bearman - 6 points
15. Pierre Gasly - 6 points
16. Kevin Magnussen - 5 points
17. Esteban Ocon - 5 points
18. Alex Albon - 4 points
19. Zhou Guanyu - 0 points
20. Logan Sargeant - 0 points
21. Valtteri Bottas - 0 points