F1: When And How To Watch The 2024 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix
The Emilia Romagna Grand Prix is returning at the end of the week after it was cancelled in 2023 due to severe flooding in the area. The race at the iconic Imola circuit will pay tribute to Ayrton Senna and Roland Ratzenberger as it marks thirty years since they both tragically lost their lives during the 1994 San Marino Grand Prix at the same location.
Heading into the weekend, Max Verstappen continues to lead the drivers' championship with 136 points, followed by his Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez in second position with 103 points. Lando Norris goes into the race on the back of his maiden victory in Miami when the McLaren team brought significant upgrades to the MCL38, which his teammate Oscar Piastri will have in Imola.
Ferrari, Aston Martin, and Red Bull are also bringing big upgrades to the race weekend.
Here's your ultimate guide to catching all the action during the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix weekend:
Friday 17 May
Practice 1:
Local Time: 13:30 - 14:30
London: 12:30 - 13:30
Los Angeles: 04:30 - 05:30
New York: 07:30 - 08:30
Tokyo: 20:30 - 21:30
Shanghai: 19:30 - 20:30
Practice 2:
Local Time: 17:00 - 18:00
London: 16:00 - 17:00
Los Angeles: 08:00 - 09:00
New York: 11:00 - 12:00
Tokyo: 00:00 - 01:00 (Saturday 18 May)
Shanghai: 23:00 - 00:00
Saturday 18 May
Practice 3:
Local Time: 12:30 - 13:30
London: 11:30 - 12:30
Los Angeles: 03:30 - 04:30
New York: 06:30 - 07:30
Tokyo: 19:30 - 20:30
Shanghai: 18:30 - 19:30
Qualifying:
Local Time: 16:00 - 17:00
London: 15:00 - 16:00
Los Angeles: 07:00 - 08:00
New York: 10:00 - 11:00
Tokyo: 23:00 - 00:00
Shanghai: 22:00 - 23:00
Sunday 19 May
Race:
Local Time: 15:00
London: 14:00
Los Angeles: 06:00
New York: 09:00
Tokyo: 22:00
Shanghai: 21:00
How to Watch the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix from Home
For fans watching from the United States, coverage of the Miami Grand Prix will be available through ESPN. They will be broadcasting the Sky F1 feed, making sure you don’t miss a moment of the action. Additionally, streaming via platforms like fuboTV and F1 TV will be available.
Viewers in the UK can catch all sessions live on Sky Sports F1, or stream through services like NowTV.