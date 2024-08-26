F1: When And How To Watch The 2024 Italian Grand Prix
It's race week! Straight off the back of the Dutch Grand Prix which saw Lando Norris secure a dominant victory, the F1 paddock is heading to the iconic Monza circuit for the Italian Grand Prix at the end of the week.
Ferrari will be hoping for a strong performance in front of its home crowd. Carlos Sainz celebrated a third-place finish in 2023 and with Charles Leclerc's strong showing in Zandvoort, there will be high hopes going into the race weekend.
Here's your ultimate guide to catching all the action during the Italian Grand Prix weekend:
Friday 30 August
Practice 1:
Local Time: 13:30 - 14:30
London: 12:30 - 13:30
Los Angeles: 04:30 - 05:30
New York: 07:30 - 08:30
Tokyo: 20:30 - 21:30
Shanghai: 19:30 - 20:30
Practice 2:
Local Time: 17:00 - 18:00
London: 16:00 - 17:00
Los Angeles: 08:00 - 09:00
New York: 11:00 - 12:00
Tokyo: 00:00 - 01:00 (Saturday 31 August)
Shanghai: 23:00 - 00:00
Saturday 31 August
Practice 3:
Local Time: 12:30 - 13:30
London: 11:30 - 12:30
Los Angeles: 03:30 - 04:30
New York: 06:30 - 07:30
Tokyo: 19:30 - 20:30
Shanghai: 18:30 - 19:30
Qualifying:
Local Time: 16:00 - 17:00
London: 15:00 - 16:00
Los Angeles: 07:00 - 08:00
New York: 10:00 - 11:00
Tokyo: 23:00 - 00:00
Shanghai: 22:00 - 23:00
Sunday 1 September
Race:
Local Time: 15:00
London: 14:00
Los Angeles: 06:00
New York: 09:00
Tokyo: 22:00
Shanghai: 21:00
How to Watch the Italian Grand Prix from Home
For fans watching from the United States, coverage of the Italian Grand Prix will be available through ESPN. They will be broadcasting the Sky F1 feed, making sure you don’t miss a moment of the action. Additionally, streaming via platforms like fuboTV and F1 TV will be available.
Viewers in the UK can catch all sessions live on Sky Sports F1, or stream through services like NowTV.
2024 F1 Drivers' Championship: Current Standings
1. Max Verstappen - 295 points
2. Lando Norris - 225 points
3. Charles Leclerc - 192 points
4. Oscar Piastri - 179 points
5. Carlos Sainz - 172 points
6. Lewis Hamilton - 154 points
7. Sergio Perez - 139 points
8. George Russell - 122 points
9. Fernando Alonso - 50 points
10. Lance Stroll - 24 points
11. Nico Hulkenberg - 22 points
12. Yuki Tsunoda - 22 points
13. Daniel Ricciardo - 12 points
14. Pierre Gasly - 8 points
15. Oliver Bearman - 6 points
16. Kevin Magnussen - 5 points
17. Esteban Ocon - 5 points
18. Alex Albon - 4 points
19. Zhou Guanyu - 0 points
20. Logan Sargeant - 0 points
21. Valtteri Bottas - 0 points
2024 F1 Constructors' Championship: Current Standings
1. Red Bull- 434 points
2. McLaren - 404 points
3. Ferrari - 370 points
4. Mercedes - 276 points
5. Aston Martin - 74 points
6. RB - 34 points
7. Haas - 27 points
8. Alpine - 13 points
9. Williams - 4 points
10. Sauber - 0 points