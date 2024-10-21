F1: When And How To Watch The 2024 Mexican Grand Prix
It's race week again! The Formula 1 paddock is headed to Mexico for the second part of the current triple-header.
Ferrari celebrated a 1-2 finish in Austin, with Charles Leclerc taking the victory. The Maranello-based squad has now closed the gap to Red Bull in the standings to just 8 points, leaving the Constructors' Championship in a tight battle between Ferrari, Red Bull, and McLaren.
Here's your ultimate guide to catching all the action during the Mexican Grand Prix weekend:
Friday 25 October
Practice 1:
Local Time: 12:30 - 13:30
London: 19:30 - 20:30
Los Angeles: 11:30 - 12:30
New York: 14:30 - 15:30
Imola: 20:30 - 21:30
Tokyo: 03:30 - 04:30 (Saturday 26 October)
Shanghai: 02:30 - 03:30 (Saturday 26 October)
Practice 2:
Local Time: 16:00 - 17:00
London: 23:00 - 00:00
Los Angeles: 15:00 - 16:00
New York: 18:00 - 19:00
Imola: 00:00 - 01:00 (Saturday 26 October)
Tokyo: 07:00 - 08:00 (Saturday 26 October)
Shanghai: 06:00 - 07:00 (Saturday 26 October)
Saturday 26 October
Practice 3:
Local Time: 11:30 - 12:30
London: 18:30 - 19:30
Los Angeles: 10:30 - 11:30
New York: 13:30 - 14:30
Imola:19:30 - 20:30
Tokyo: 02:30 - 03:30 (Sunday 27 October)
Shanghai: 01:30 - 02:30 (Sunday 27 October)
Qualifying:
Local Time: 15:00 - 16:00
London: 22:00 - 23:00
Los Angeles: 14:00 - 15:00
New York: 17:00 - 18:00
Imola: 23:00 - 00:00
Tokyo: 06:00 - 07:00 (Sunday 27 October)
Shanghai: 05:00 - 06:00 (Sunday 27 October)
Sunday 27 October
Race:
Local Time: 14:00
London: 20:00
Los Angeles: 12:00
New York: 15:00
Imola: 21:00
Tokyo: 04:00 - 05:00 (Monday 28 October)
Shanghai: 03:00 - 04:00 (Monday 28 October)
How to Watch the Mexican Grand Prix from Home
For fans watching from the United States, coverage of the Mexican Grand Prix will be available through ESPN. They will be broadcasting the Sky F1 feed, making sure you don’t miss a moment of the action. Additionally, streaming via platforms like fuboTV and F1 TV will be available.
Viewers in the UK can catch all sessions live on Sky Sports F1, or stream through services like NowTV.
2024 F1 Drivers' Championship: Current Standings
1. Max Verstappen - 354 points
2. Lando Norris - 297 points
3. Charles Leclerc - 275 points
4. Oscar Piastri - 247 points
5. Carlos Sainz - 215 points
6. Lewis Hamilton - 177 points
7. George Russell - 167 points
8. Sergio Perez - 150 points
9. Fernando Alonso - 62 points
10. Nico Hulkenberg - 29 points
11. Lance Stroll - 24 points
12. Yuki Tsunoda - 22 points
13. Alex Albon - 12 points
14. Daniel Ricciardo - 12 points
15. Kevin Magnussen - 8 points
16. Pierre Gasly - 8 points
17. Oliver Bearman - 7 points
18. Franco Colapinto - 5 points
19. Esteban Ocon - 5 points
20. Liam Lawson - 2 points
21. Zhou Guanyu - 0 points
22. Logan Sargeant - 0 points
23. Valtteri Bottas - 0 points
2024 F1 Constructors' Championship: Current Standings
1. McLaren - 544 points
2. Red Bull Racing - 504 points
3. Ferrari - 496 points
4. Mercedes - 344 points
5. Aston Martin - 86 points
6. Haas - 38 points
7. VCARB - 36 points
8. Williams - 17 points
9. Alpine - 13 points
10. Sauber - 0 points