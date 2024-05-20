F1: When And How To Watch The 2024 Monaco Grand Prix
It's race week once again! Just as Formula One has wrapped up in Emilia Romagna, where Max Verstappen celebrated the victory, the F1 paddock now makes its way to Monaco.
The 2023 Monaco Grand Prix saw Red Bull's Verstappen, Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso, and Alpine's Esteban Ocon celebrated on the podium after finishing first, second, and third, respectively.
As we head into this year's race, Verstappen continues his lead in the drivers' standings with 161 points followed by Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc with 113 points and his Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez with 107 points.
Here's your ultimate guide to catching all the action during the Monaco Grand Prix weekend:
Friday 24 May
Practice 1:
Local Time: 13:30 - 14:30
London: 12:30 - 13:30
Los Angeles: 04:30 - 05:30
New York: 07:30 - 08:30
Tokyo: 20:30 - 21:30
Shanghai: 19:30 - 20:30
Practice 2:
Local Time: 17:00 - 18:00
London: 16:00 - 17:00
Los Angeles: 08:00 - 09:00
New York: 11:00 - 12:00
Tokyo: 00:00 - 01:00 (Saturday 25 May)
Shanghai: 23:00 - 00:00
Saturday 25 May
Practice 3:
Local Time: 12:30 - 13:30
London: 11:30 - 12:30
Los Angeles: 03:30 - 04:30
New York: 06:30 - 07:30
Tokyo: 19:30 - 20:30
Shanghai: 18:30 - 19:30
Qualifying:
Local Time: 16:00 - 17:00
London: 15:00 - 16:00
Los Angeles: 07:00 - 08:00
New York: 10:00 - 11:00
Tokyo: 23:00 - 00:00
Shanghai: 22:00 - 23:00
Sunday 26 May
Race:
Local Time: 15:00
London: 14:00
Los Angeles: 06:00
New York: 09:00
Tokyo: 22:00
Shanghai: 21:00
How to Watch the Monaco Grand Prix from Home
For fans watching from the United States, coverage of the Miami Grand Prix will be available through ESPN. They will be broadcasting the Sky F1 feed, making sure you don’t miss a moment of the action. Additionally, streaming via platforms like fuboTV and F1 TV will be available.
Viewers in the UK can catch all sessions live on Sky Sports F1, or stream through services like NowTV.