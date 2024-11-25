F1: When And How To Watch The 2024 Qatar Grand Prix
It's race week once again! F1 heads straight from the Las Vegas Strip to Qatar for the penultimate race of the 2024 season.
Although Max Verstappen clinched the 2024 Drivers' Championship title in Las Vegas, the Constructors' Championship is still to play for, and the fight for second in the Drivers' Standings is heating up between McLaren's Lando Norris and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc.
Here's your ultimate guide to catching all the action during the Qatar Grand Prix weekend:
Friday 29 November
Free Practice 1
Local Time: 16:30 - 17:30
London: 13:30 - 14:30
Los Angeles: 05:30 - 06:30
New York: 08:30 - 09:30
Imola: 14:30 - 15:30
Tokyo: 22:30 - 23:30
Shanghai: 21:30 - 22:30
Sprint Qualifying
Local Time: 20:30 - 21:14
London: 17:30 - 18:14
Los Angeles: 09:30 - 10:14
New York: 12:30 - 13:14
Imola: 18:30 - 18:14
Tokyo: 02:30 - 03:14 (Saturday 30 November)
Shanghai: 01:30 - 02:14 (Saturday 30 November)
Saturday 30 November
Sprint Race
Local Time: 17:00 - 18:00
London: 14:00 - 15:00
Los Angeles: 06:00 - 07:00
New York: 09:00 - 10:00
Imola: 15:00 - 16:00
Tokyo: 23:00 - 00:00
Shanghai: 22:00 - 23:00
Qualifying
Local Time: 21:00 - 22:00
London: 18:00 - 19:00
Los Angeles: 10:00 - 11:00
New York: 13:00 - 14:00
Imola: 19:00 - 20:00
Tokyo: 03:00 - 04:00 (Sunday 1 December)
Shanghai: 02:00 - 03:00 (Sunday 1 December)
Sunday 1 December
Grand Prix
Local Time: 19:00
London: 16:00
Los Angeles: 08:00
New York: 11:00
Imola: 17:00
Tokyo: 01:00 (Monday 2 December)
Shanghai: 00:00 (Monday 2 December)
How to Watch the Qatar Grand Prix from Home
For fans watching from the United States, coverage of the Dutch Grand Prix will be available through ESPN. They will be broadcasting the Sky F1 feed, making sure you don’t miss a moment of the action. Additionally, streaming via platforms like fuboTV and F1 TV will be available.
Viewers in the UK can catch all sessions live on Sky Sports F1, or stream through services like NowTV.
F1 Drivers' Championship: Current Standings
1. Max Verstappen - 403 points (2024 Champion)
2. Lando Norris - 340 points
3. Charles Leclerc - 319 points
4. Oscar Piastri - 268 points
5. Carlos Sainz - 259 points
6. George Russell - 217 points
7. Lewis Hamilton - 208 points
8. Sergio Perez - 152 points
9. Fernando Alonso - 62 points
10. Nico Hulkenberg - 35 points
11. Yuki Tsunoda - 30 points
12. Pierre Gasly - 26 points
13. Lance Stroll - 24 points
14. Esteban Ocon - 23 points
15. Kevin Magnussen - 14 points
16. Alex Albon - 12 points
17. Daniel Ricciardo - 12 points
18. Oliver Bearman - 7 points
19. Franco Colapinto - 5 points
20. Liam Lawson - 4 points
21. Zhou Guanyu - 0 points
22. Logan Sargeant - 0 points
23. Valtteri Bottas - 0 points
F1 Constructors' Championship: Current Standings
1. McLaren - 608 points
2. Ferrari - 584 points
3. Red Bull - 555 points
4. Mercedes - 425 points
5. Aston Martin - 86 points
6. Haas - 50 points
7. Alpine - 49 points
8. VCARB - 46 points
9. Williams - 17 points
10. Sauber - 0 points