F1: When And How To Watch The 2024 Singapore Grand Prix
It's race week! Straight on the back of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, the F1 paddock now heads to Singapore for the upcoming race under the lights of the Marina Bay Street Circuit.
Azerbaijan saw McLaren's Oscar Piastri take the top step of the podium, joined by Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Mercedes's George Russell celebrating in second and third, respectively. McLaren celebrated a double win as it also overtook Red Bull for the lead of the Constructors' Standings.
The night race comes ahead of a two-week break from F1 before an intense triple-header consisting of Austin, Mexico, and Brazil.
Here's your ultimate guide to catching all the action during the Singapore Grand Prix weekend:
Friday 20 September
Practice 1:
Local Time: 17:30 - 18:30
London: 10:30 - 11:30
Los Angeles: 02:30 - 03:30
New York: 05:30 - 06:30
Imola: 11:30 - 12:30
Tokyo: 18:30 - 19:30
Shanghai: 17:30 - 18:30
Practice 2:
Local Time: 21:00 - 22:00
London: 14:00 - 15:00
Los Angeles: 06:00 - 07:00
New York: 09:00 - 10:00
Imola: 15:00 - 16:00
Tokyo: 22:00 - 23:00
Shanghai: 21:00 - 22:00
Saturday 21 September
Practice 3:
Local Time: 17:30 - 18:30
London: 10:30 - 11:30
Los Angeles: 02:30 - 03:30
New York: 05:30 - 06:30
Imola: 11:30 - 12:30
Tokyo: 18:30 - 19:30
Shanghai: 17:30 - 18:30
Qualifying:
Local Time: 21:00 - 22:00
London: 14:00 - 15:00
Los Angeles: 06:00 - 07:00
New York: 09:00 - 10:00
Imola: 15:00 - 16:00
Tokyo: 22:00 - 23:00
Shanghai: 21:00 - 22:00
Sunday 22 September
Race:
Local Time: 20:00
London: 13:00
Los Angeles: 05:00
New York: 08:00
Imola: 14:00
Tokyo: 21:00
Shanghai: 20:00
How to Watch the Singapore Grand Prix from Home
For fans watching from the United States, coverage of the Singapore Grand Prix will be available through ESPN. They will be broadcasting the Sky F1 feed, making sure you don’t miss a moment of the action. Additionally, streaming via platforms like fuboTV and F1 TV will be available.
Viewers in the UK can catch all sessions live on Sky Sports F1, or stream through services like NowTV.
2024 Drivers' Championship: Current Standings
1. Max Verstappen - 313 points
2. Lando Norris - 254 points
3. Charles Leclerc - 235 points
4. Oscar Piastri - 222 points
5. Carlos Sainz - 184 points
6. Lewis Hamilton - 166 points
7. George Russell - 143 points
8. Sergio Perez - 143 points
9. Fernando Alonso - 58 points
10. Lance Stroll - 24 points
11. Nico Hulkenberg - 22 points
12. Yuki Tsunoda - 22 points
13. Alex Albon - 12 points
14. Daniel Ricciardo - 12 points
15. Pierre Gasly - 8 points
16. Oliver Bearman - 7 points
17. Kevin Magnussen - 6 points
18. Esteban Ocon - 5 points
19. Franco Colapinto - 4 points
20. Zhou Guanyu - 0 points
21. Logan Sargeant - 0 points
22. Valtteri Bottas - 0 points
2024 Constructors' Championship: Current Standings
1. McLaren - 476 points
2. Red Bull - 456 points
3. Ferrari - 425 points
4. Mercedes - 309 points
5. Aston Martin - 82 points
6. VCARB - 34 points
7. Haas - 29 points
8. Williams - 16 points
9. Alpine - 13 points
10. Sauber - 0 points