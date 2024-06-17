F1: When And How To Watch The 2024 Spanish Grand Prix
It's race week and the start of a triple-header! The F1 circus is heading to Barcelona for the Spanish Grand Prix at the end of the week.
Red Bull's Max Verstappen continues to lead the Drivers' Standings with 194 points with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc in second position with 138 points and McLaren's Lando Norris in third with 131 points. Verstappen's teammate Sergio Perez will be looking to make a comeback this weekend as he has slipped down to the fifth position in the standings with 107 points.
In the Constructors' Championship, Red Bull leads with a 49-point gap to Ferrari in second position. McLaren sits comfortably in third with Mercedes 88 points behind in fourth position.
Here's your ultimate guide to catching all the action during the Spanish Grand Prix weekend:
Friday 21 June
Practice 1:
Local Time: 13:30 - 14:30
London: 12:30 - 13:30
Los Angeles: 04:30 - 05:30
New York: 07:30 - 08:30
Tokyo: 20:30 - 21:30
Shanghai: 19:30 - 20:30
Practice 2:
Local Time: 17:00 - 18:00
London: 16:00 - 17:00
Los Angeles: 08:00 - 09:00
New York: 11:00 - 12:00
Tokyo: 00:00 - 01:00 (Saturday 22 June)
Shanghai: 23:00 - 00:00
Saturday 22 June
Practice 3:
Local Time: 12:30 - 13:30
London: 11:30 - 12:30
Los Angeles: 03:30 - 04:30
New York: 06:30 - 07:30
Tokyo: 19:30 - 20:30
Shanghai: 18:30 - 19:30
Qualifying:
Local Time: 16:00 - 17:00
London: 15:00 - 16:00
Los Angeles: 07:00 - 08:00
New York: 10:00 - 11:00
Tokyo: 23:00 - 00:00
Shanghai: 22:00 - 23:00
Sunday 23 June
Race:
Local Time: 15:00
London: 14:00
Los Angeles: 06:00
New York: 09:00
Tokyo: 22:00
Shanghai: 21:00
How to Watch the Spanish Grand Prix from Home
For fans watching from the United States, coverage of the Spanish Grand Prix will be available through ESPN. They will be broadcasting the Sky F1 feed, making sure you don’t miss a moment of the action. Additionally, streaming via platforms like fuboTV and F1 TV will be available.
Viewers in the UK can catch all sessions live on Sky Sports F1, or stream through services like NowTV.