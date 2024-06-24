F1: When And How To Watch The Austrian Grand Prix
It's race week once again! After Max Verstappen secured another victory during the Spanish Grand Prix yesterday, the teams and drivers are already looking ahead to the Austrian Grand Prix, the second race of the current triple-header.
The Red Bull Ring will be hosting another Sprint Race weekend meaning that there will only be one practice session for teams and drivers to gather their data before the crucial sessions of the weekend. As a reminder, the 2024 Sprint Race weekend format consists of: Free Practice One and Sprint Qualifying on Friday, the latter of which determines the starting grid for the Sprint Race which takes place on Saturday followed by the Grand Prix Qualifying, then the Grand Prix will take place on Sunday.
Here's your ultimate guide to catching all the action during the Austrian Grand Prix weekend:
Friday 28 June
Practice 1:
Local Time: 12:30 - 13:30
London: 11:30 - 12:30
Los Angeles: 03:30 - 04:30
New York: 06:30 - 07:30
Tokyo: 19:30 - 20:30
Shanghai: 18:30 - 19:30
Sprint Qualifying:
Local Time: 16:30 - 17:14
London: 15:30 - 16:14
Los Angeles: 07:30 - 08:14
New York: 10:30 - 11:14
Tokyo: 23:30 - 00:14
Shanghai: 22:30 - 23:14
Saturday 29 June
Sprint Race:
Local Time: 12:00 - 13:00
London: 11:00 - 12:00
Los Angeles: 03:00 - 04:00
New York: 06:00 - 07:00
Tokyo: 19:00 - 20:00
Shanghai: 18:00 - 19:00
Grand Prix Qualifying:
Local Time: 16:00 - 17:00
London: 15:00 - 16:00
Los Angeles: 07:00 - 08:00
New York: 10:00 - 11:00
Tokyo: 23:00 - 00:00
Shanghai: 22:00 - 23:00
Sunday 30 June
Race:
Local Time: 15:00
London: 14:00
Los Angeles: 06:00
New York: 09:00
Tokyo: 22:00
Shanghai: 21:00
How to Watch the Austrian Grand Prix from Home
For fans watching from the United States, coverage of the Austrian Grand Prix will be available through ESPN. They will be broadcasting the Sky F1 feed, making sure you don’t miss a moment of the action. Additionally, streaming via platforms like fuboTV and F1 TV will be available.
Viewers in the UK can catch all sessions live on Sky Sports F1, or stream through services like NowTV.