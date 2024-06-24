F1Briefings

F1: When And How To Watch The Austrian Grand Prix

When and how to watch the 2024 Austrian Grand Prix.

Lydia Mee

Sergio Perez seen during the 10th stop of the FIA Formula One World Championship at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg, Austria on July 2, 2023.
Sergio Perez seen during the 10th stop of the FIA Formula One World Championship at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg, Austria on July 2, 2023. / Red Bull Content Pool

It's race week once again! After Max Verstappen secured another victory during the Spanish Grand Prix yesterday, the teams and drivers are already looking ahead to the Austrian Grand Prix, the second race of the current triple-header.

The Red Bull Ring will be hosting another Sprint Race weekend meaning that there will only be one practice session for teams and drivers to gather their data before the crucial sessions of the weekend. As a reminder, the 2024 Sprint Race weekend format consists of: Free Practice One and Sprint Qualifying on Friday, the latter of which determines the starting grid for the Sprint Race which takes place on Saturday followed by the Grand Prix Qualifying, then the Grand Prix will take place on Sunday.

Here's your ultimate guide to catching all the action during the Austrian Grand Prix weekend:

Friday 28 June

Practice 1:

Local Time: 12:30 - 13:30
London: 11:30 - 12:30
Los Angeles: 03:30 - 04:30
New York: 06:30 - 07:30
Tokyo: 19:30 - 20:30
Shanghai: 18:30 - 19:30

Sprint Qualifying:

Local Time: 16:30 - 17:14
London: 15:30 - 16:14
Los Angeles: 07:30 - 08:14
New York: 10:30 - 11:14
Tokyo: 23:30 - 00:14
Shanghai: 22:30 - 23:14

Saturday 29 June

Sprint Race:

Local Time: 12:00 - 13:00
London: 11:00 - 12:00
Los Angeles: 03:00 - 04:00
New York: 06:00 - 07:00
Tokyo: 19:00 - 20:00
Shanghai: 18:00 - 19:00

Grand Prix Qualifying:

Local Time: 16:00 - 17:00
London: 15:00 - 16:00
Los Angeles: 07:00 - 08:00
New York: 10:00 - 11:00
Tokyo: 23:00 - 00:00
Shanghai: 22:00 - 23:00

Sunday 30 June

Race:

Local Time: 15:00 
London: 14:00
Los Angeles: 06:00
New York: 09:00
Tokyo: 22:00
Shanghai: 21:00

How to Watch the Austrian Grand Prix from Home

For fans watching from the United States, coverage of the Austrian Grand Prix will be available through ESPN. They will be broadcasting the Sky F1 feed, making sure you don’t miss a moment of the action. Additionally, streaming via platforms like fuboTV and F1 TV will be available.

Viewers in the UK can catch all sessions live on Sky Sports F1, or stream through services like NowTV.

