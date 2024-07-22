F1: When And How To Watch The Belgian Grand Prix
The Belgian Grand Prix is set for this coming weekend and marks the last race before the Formula 1 summer break.
As we head into the race week, Max Verstappen continues to lead the Drivers' Standings with 265 points, followed by Lando Norris in second with 189 and Charles Leclerc in third with 162 points. Red Bull started the year off strong with similar dominance seen in the 2023 season, however, as upgrades have started to be introduced, the Austrian team is now facing much stronger competition from McLaren, Mercedes, and Ferrari.
The Constructors' Championship is still led by Red Bull with 389 points, however, with Verstappen's teammate Sergio Perez struggling over the past few races and strong performances from other teams, the gap is now closing. McLaren is now just 51 points behind, with Ferrari 16 points behind them.
Here's your ultimate guide to catching all the action during the Belgian Grand Prix weekend:
Friday 26 July
Practice 1:
Local Time: 13:30 - 14:30
London: 12:30 - 13:30
Los Angeles: 04:30 - 05:30
New York: 07:30 - 08:30
Tokyo: 20:30 - 21:30
Shanghai: 19:30 - 20:30
Practice 2:
Local Time: 17:00 - 18:00
London: 16:00 - 17:00
Los Angeles: 08:00 - 09:00
New York: 11:00 - 12:00
Tokyo: 00:00 - 01:00 (Saturday 22 June)
Shanghai: 23:00 - 00:00
Saturday 27 July
Practice 3:
Local Time: 12:30 - 13:30
London: 11:30 - 12:30
Los Angeles: 03:30 - 04:30
New York: 06:30 - 07:30
Tokyo: 19:30 - 20:30
Shanghai: 18:30 - 19:30
Qualifying:
Local Time: 16:00 - 17:00
London: 15:00 - 16:00
Los Angeles: 07:00 - 08:00
New York: 10:00 - 11:00
Tokyo: 23:00 - 00:00
Shanghai: 22:00 - 23:00
Sunday 28 July
Race:
Local Time: 15:00
London: 14:00
Los Angeles: 06:00
New York: 09:00
Tokyo: 22:00
Shanghai: 21:00
How to Watch the Belgian Grand Prix from Home
For fans watching from the United States, coverage of the Belgian Grand Prix will be available through ESPN. They will be broadcasting the Sky F1 feed, making sure you don’t miss a moment of the action. Additionally, streaming via platforms like fuboTV and F1 TV will be available.
Viewers in the UK can catch all sessions live on Sky Sports F1, or stream through services like NowTV.