F1: When And How To Watch The British Grand Prix
The last leg of the current triple header is set for the end of the week with the British Grand Prix at the iconic Silverstone circuit.
George Russell heads into his home race weekend on the back of his surprise victory at the Austrian Grand Prix yesterday. Fellow British driver Lando Norris is also currently enjoying a strong performance with McLaren, despite his retirement in Austria after a collision with Max Verstappen whilst fighting for the win. Silverstone is also the home race for seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton and Thai-British driver, Alex Albon.
Max Verstappen continues to lead the Drivers' Standings with 237 points followed by Lando Norris in second position with 156 points. Red Bull leads the Constructors' Championship with 355 points followed by Ferrari with 291 points.
Here's your ultimate guide to catching all the action during the British Grand Prix weekend:
Friday 5 July
Practice 1:
Local Time: 12:30 - 13:30
Los Angeles: 04:30 - 05:30
New York: 07:30 - 08:30
Imola: 13:30 - 14:30
Tokyo: 20:30 - 21:30
Shanghai: 19:30 - 20:30
Practice 2:
Local Time: 16:00 - 17:00
Los Angeles: 08:00 - 09:00
New York: 11:00 - 12:00
Imola: 17:00 - 18:00
Tokyo: 00:00 - 01:00 (Saturday 6 July)
Shanghai: 23:00 - 00:00
Saturday 6 July
Practice 3:
London: 11:30 - 12:30
Los Angeles: 03:30 - 04:30
New York: 06:30 - 07:30
Imola: 12:30 - 13:30
Tokyo: 19:30 - 20:30
Shanghai: 18:30 - 19:30
Qualifying:
Local Time: 15:00 - 16:00
Los Angeles: 07:00 - 08:00
New York: 10:00 - 11:00
Imola: 16:00 - 17:00
Tokyo: 23:00 - 00:00
Shanghai: 22:00 - 23:00
Sunday 7 July
Race:
Local Time: 15:00
Los Angeles: 07:00
New York: 10:00
Imola: 16:00
Tokyo: 23:00
Shanghai: 22:00
How to Watch the British Grand Prix from Home
For fans watching from the United States, coverage of the British Grand Prix will be available through ESPN. They will be broadcasting the Sky F1 feed, making sure you don’t miss a moment of the action. Additionally, streaming via platforms like fuboTV and F1 TV will be available.
Viewers in the UK can catch all sessions live on Sky Sports F1, or stream through services like NowTV.