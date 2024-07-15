F1: When And How To Watch The Hungarian Grand Prix
It's race week once again! After the intense triple-header of the Spanish, Austrian, and British Grands Prix, the F1 paddock is heading to the Hungaroring for the Hungarian Grand Prix.
Mercedes head into the weekend after two victories at the Red Bull Ring and Silverstone. Red Bull, which is still leading the Constructors' Standings and Drivers' Championship with Max Verstappen, has been experiencing more competition recently with McLaren also putting in strong performances over the last few races.
Max Verstappen clinched the victory at the 2023 Hungarian Grand Prix and was joined by Lando Norris and Sergio Perez on the podium.
Here's your ultimate guide to catching all the action during the Hungarian Grand Prix weekend:
Friday 19 July
Practice 1:
Local Time: 13:30 - 14:30
London: 12:30 - 13:30
Los Angeles: 04:30 - 05:30
New York: 07:30 - 08:30
Tokyo: 20:30 - 21:30
Shanghai: 19:30 - 20:30
Practice 2:
Local Time: 17:00 - 18:00
London: 16:00 - 17:00
Los Angeles: 08:00 - 09:00
New York: 11:00 - 12:00
Tokyo: 00:00 - 01:00 (Saturday 22 June)
Shanghai: 23:00 - 00:00
Saturday 20 July
Practice 3:
Local Time: 12:30 - 13:30
London: 11:30 - 12:30
Los Angeles: 03:30 - 04:30
New York: 06:30 - 07:30
Tokyo: 19:30 - 20:30
Shanghai: 18:30 - 19:30
Qualifying:
Local Time: 16:00 - 17:00
London: 15:00 - 16:00
Los Angeles: 07:00 - 08:00
New York: 10:00 - 11:00
Tokyo: 23:00 - 00:00
Shanghai: 22:00 - 23:00
Sunday 21 July
Race:
Local Time: 15:00
London: 14:00
Los Angeles: 06:00
New York: 09:00
Tokyo: 22:00
Shanghai: 21:00
How to Watch the Hungarian Grand Prix from Home
For fans watching from the United States, coverage of the Hungarian Grand Prix will be available through ESPN. They will be broadcasting the Sky F1 feed, making sure you don’t miss a moment of the action. Additionally, streaming via platforms like fuboTV and F1 TV will be available.
Viewers in the UK can catch all sessions live on Sky Sports F1, or stream through services like NowTV.