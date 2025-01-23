F1 Will Retain Controversial Figure for 2025 Season
Former Formula 1 driver Johnny Herbert will continue serving as an FIA steward through the 2025 season.
This announcement comes amidst ongoing controversies surrounding some of Herbert's decisions, most notably those involving Max Verstappen. In particular, Herbert was part of the team that reprimanded Verstappen for his language during a press conference, and his involvement in decisions at the Mexico City Grand Prix, where Verstappen faced penalties, has fueled discussions about Herbert's impartiality.
Despite this, the FIA remains confident in Herbert's expertise and has assigned him to officiate the season's opening Grand Prix in Australia.
Johnny Herbert's extensive background in motorsport spans several decades, featuring a driving career with various teams such as Benetton, Tyrrell, Lotus, Ligier, Sauber, Stewart, and Jaguar. He often cites his long history in the industry as a reason for his ability to serve as an objective steward.
However, the scrutiny of his role has not abated. Critics highlight several incidents where Herbert's decisions have drawn backlash, gathering significant attention in the racing community. Indeed, a notable example includes the dual 10-second penalties given to Max Verstappen for incidents involving Lando Norris in Mexico City since his father, Jos Verstappen, vocally criticized the decision, suggesting potential biases from stewards like Herbert.
Further adding to the complexity of the situation is Herbert's additional role as an analyst for British media outlets, including a number of betting sites. The dual nature of his career raises possible conflicts of interest, especially since Herbert is known to have made critical assessments of Max Verstappen's aggressive driving style publicly. These remarks have elicited concerns about the possibility of bias, particularly accusations of "British Bias," as Verstappen has commented on in the past.
This perception has been a point of contention, particularly in races where British drivers are heavily featured.
Jos Verstappen has not hesitated to express his dissatisfaction with the FIA's selection of stewards like Herbert. He has pointed out the potential ethical issues in having stewards make public criticisms of drivers, suggesting that it could influence their official decisions. Jos's comments reflect a broader critique of the stewarding process, where both professionalism and consistency have been called into question.
“A steward should not talk to the press at all and do a constant job,” the father of Max said.
On the other hand, the FIA has come forward to dismiss these claims and worries. They continue to back Johnny Herbert, adding that they do not perceive his dual roles or public critiques as conflicting with his responsibilities as a steward.
As the opening Grand Prix in Australia draws near, the watching world will be keen to see how Herbert and his colleagues aim to shift this opinion.