F1 World Celebrates Sir Lewis Hamilton's Birthday

Fans and teams send their birthday wishes to the seven-time champion.

Seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton is celebrating his 38th birthday today and messages from teams, driver's, and fans are flooding in.

Hamilton made his F1 debut in 2007 driving for McLaren where he won his first championship in 2008. In 2013 the British driver made the move to Mercedes, after a little persuasion from Niki Lauda and Bernie Ecclestone. At the time, Mercedes were competing in the midfield whereas McLaren were near the top of the grid.

USATSI_19288786_168396005_lowres

The F1 legend went on to win six more championships with Mercedes and even though his contract ends at the end of 2023, it is expected that it will be extended for a little bit longer.

McLaren shared some throwback photos of Hamilton's time with the team. They posted:

"Wishing former McLaren driver @LewisHamilton a very happy birthday!"

Mercedes posted to their Instagram and Twitter followers:

"7x F1 Champion. Knight of the Realm. Icon. Happy Birthday @lewishamilton"

Fans were quick to comment with their well wishes for Hamilton. One fan commented:

"Son, Uncle, brother, father to Roscoe, founder of Mission 44, Hamilton Commission & X44, onion hater & everything authentically beautiful. Happy birthday champ, I pray you get no.8 this season"

Another fan responded to the team referring to Hamilton as the greatest of all time.

"Happy birthday @LewisHamilton. I'm so grateful for being able to witness and support your rise to GOAT during my lifetime. Have a great year ahead, keep rising, and bring it back home…with you all the way!"

Someone else wished Hamilton a Happy Birthday writing:

"Happy birthday champ! You are so kind hearted, beautiful, unique and shine so bright. You have so much to give the world. I admire and adore you so much. I’m wishing you the best day and hope you are surrounded by you loved once’s. Much love and positivity"

USATSI_19288851_168396005_lowres
