F1 World Reacts to Ferrari Chief Resigning: "As a Ferrari Fan I'm Disgusted"

Fans have their say about the resignation of Ferrari's team principal.

It's been a difficult 2022 F1 season for Ferrari who had a great start to the year but quickly got bogged down with reliability issues and poor strategy. And now after weeks of speculation and rumours, it's not a surprise to hear confirmation that team chief Mattia Binotto is resigning from the Italian team.

You can read our article on the news here, but before we know more, we were interested to see how fans of the sport reacted to the statement from Maranello. Fans were quick to respond.

Many Ferrari fans have expressed their anger in Binotto leaving the team, with one admitting they were "disgusted" by the news:

Others were keen to agree with the choice made by the team principal:

And now the rumours have started...

We're interested to hear what you think, so please let us know your thoughts in the comments. The next question is, of course, who's next for the Scuderia?