Skip to main content

F1 World Reacts to Ferrari Chief Resigning: "As a Ferrari Fan I'm Disgusted"

Fans have their say about the resignation of Ferrari's team principal.

It's been a difficult 2022 F1 season for Ferrari who had a great start to the year but quickly got bogged down with reliability issues and poor strategy. And now after weeks of speculation and rumours, it's not a surprise to hear confirmation that team chief Mattia Binotto is resigning from the Italian team.

You can read our article on the news here, but before we know more, we were interested to see how fans of the sport reacted to the statement from Maranello. Fans were quick to respond.

Many Ferrari fans have expressed their anger in Binotto leaving the team, with one admitting they were "disgusted" by the news:

Others were keen to agree with the choice made by the team principal:

Scroll to Continue

Read More

And now the rumours have started...

We're interested to hear what you think, so please let us know your thoughts in the comments. The next question is, of course, who's next for the Scuderia?

220010-abu-dhabi-gp-thursday (1)
News

F1 World Reacts to Ferrari Chief Resigning: "As a Ferrari Fan I'm Disgusted"

By Alex Harrington
220010-abu-dhabi-gp-thursday (1)
News

F1 News: Mattia Binotto resigns as Ferrari team principal

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
220062-sau-paulo-gp-2022-sunday
News

F1 News: Ross Brawn, Fred Vasseur linked to Ferrari team principal role

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
SI202211191785_hires_jpeg_24bit_rgb
News

F1 News: Sebastian Vettel considers joining Red Bull as senior advisor

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
220008-abu-dhabi-gp-thursday
News

F1 News: Charles Leclerc confident Ferrari's strategy improved in last races of 2022

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
SI202211191638_hires_jpeg_24bit_rgb
News

F1 News: Yuki Tsunoda ready to make "a lot of improvement" for 2023

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
SI202210281169_hires_jpeg_24bit_rgb
News

F1 News: Why Porsche's Red Bull negotiations fell apart

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
norris lando
News

F1 News: Lando Norris believes McLaren maximised 2022 package

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang