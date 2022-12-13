Skip to main content

F1 World Reacts To Ferrari's New Team Principal Confirmation

The fans seem optimistic for the future of Ferrari.

Fans have been reacting to the recent news of Frederic Vasseur taking Mattia Binotto's place as Ferrari team principal in the new year. 

The F1 world found out about Binotto stepping down as Ferrari team principal shortly after the end of the 2022 season in Abu Dhabi. Binotto worked his way up within Ferrari, starting in the engine department in the 90s. 

After much speculation, it was confirmed yesterday that Frederic Vasseur, who is currently the Alfa Romeo team principal, will be taking Binotto's place. 

Ferrari confirmed the appointment of Vasseur on social media and fans obviously had things to say about it.

Many fans are excited about the change. One fan commented on the relationship between Vasseur and Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc. Leclerc's first year competing in F1 was with Sauber in 2018, when Vasseur was the team principal. They wrote:

"Charles got his first F1 points with Fred as the team principal, hopefully more things to celebrate in the future"

Leclerc had a fantastic start to the 2022 season but came across car and strategical issues in the second half of the year. Another fan wrote:

"Back together again"

Here is a round-up of some of the many reactions from fans.

"A great choice to follow Binotto. Rather hoped he would have stayed on as head of engineering. But Vasseur will usher in energy and tenacity. He’s great at team reshuffling and the pit crews and strategy teams he’s overseen have been epic, plus he gave Charles his first points."

"Congratulations Fred! Welcome to the team. Wish you an awesome time at Ferrari! Hope you take the already great team to greater heights. Forza Ferrari!"

"Awesome! cant wait to see what he brings to the tablee welcome sir!" [sic]

"Adding the title of General Manager will make little difference unless he is also given more power and freedom, as Wolff and Horner do in their respective teams."

