F1 World Reacts to Haas Chief Guenther Steiner's New Book

Fans have had a mixed response.

It was announced earlier today that Haas team principal Guenther Steiner is releasing a book named "Surviving To Drive" and it hasn't taken long for the F1 world to react to the news.

The Italian team principal became a fan favourite character on Netflix's 'Drive To Survive' and has since become the source of many hilarious memes. 

The book is set to revolve around the 2022 season and give an insight into the goings on in the team. When making the announcement, Steiner told the press:

“I don’t think I could have picked a more active year than this one in terms of documenting some of the many things a team principal has to go through in Formula 1,”

F1 Authentics made an amazing suggestion in the comments, saying that we need an audio book version with Steiner narrating. They wrote:

"NEED an audiobook version read by Günther himself" [sic]

Another fan joked asking where Steiner got inspiration from for the name, which is clearly a reverse of the popular Netflix show. They wrote:

"How did Günther came up with this name?" [sic]

Another added to this saying:

"Didn't have budget for an original name as well"

One other fan wrote rather scathingly, referring to the drama surrounding Mick Schumacher's exit from the team:

"'Chapter 11: How to mistreat and disrespect your drivers'"

It was announced a couple of weeks ago that Mick Schumacher will not have his contract extended with the team. There were many rumours surrounding this news that Schumacher was not treated fairly within the team in comparison to his teammate Kevin Magnussen, however, none of these reports have been verified. 

Another fan who was less than impressed commented:

"Should Focus on managing the Team properly"

The book is likely to be available to buy from April 2023.

