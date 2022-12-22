F1 World Reacts To Latest FIA Rule Banning Drivers From Making "Political And Personal Statements"

The latest regulation brought in by the FIA was announced earlier this week which bans the F1 drivers from making political and personal statements without gaining prior approval from the governing body. Since the news was announced, fans and those from the F1 world have been posting their thoughts, and it is safe to say they do not seem impressed.

F1 reporter Will Buxton has posted a lot about the rule changes, picking up on whether Alpine driver, Pierre Gasly, will still be able to do his pre-race ritual where he kneels in front of his car and makes a cross sign. He initially wrote on Twitter:

"The ISC amendments likely to cause the most controversy however are the new additions to 12.2.1 which essentially outlaw the freedom of expression many drivers have used to highlight causes important to them. FIA stepping towards FIFA territory here."

Buxton went on to post a further Tweet, saying:

"Will Gasly pick up his race ban as soon as Saudi? After the controversial changes made to the ISC yesterday it's unclear whether his pre-race ritual of making the sign of the cross is now banned as a religious act. Have sought clarification from the FIA."

He continued:

"No word on this from FIA yet (7+ hours later.) Have also asked for clarification on how religious, personal or political gestures will be determined, how a breach is to be determined, how a request is to be judged and all of which, by whom. Will keep you posted."

IndyCar driver Dalton Kellet also commented on the changes, writing:

"When I started in racing, the FIA seemed like a necessary (even commendable) organization that strove to improve safety and protect fair competition. These days, it’s become a meddlesome and bloated bureaucratic quagmire. Probably time to re-evaluate its scope and reach."

Another Twitter user wrote:

"Giving any opinion in an interview could be considered a “personal statement”. Every driver should “I don’t know” “I can’t say” and “no comment” their way through every interview. Give the FIA the whitebread non marketable nonsense they’re seeking."

The majority of comments are in a similar vein with many questioning why this would be brought in. It is not clear yet what the punishment would be for any driver that goes against this and none of the driver's have commented on the change yet.