F1 World Reacts To Netflix's Drive To Survive Season 5 First Look

The F1 teams are already excited for the release of Drive To Survive Season 5.

Netflix have confirmed the release date for Drive To Survive Season 5 will be 24th February.

The fifth season of the show will give fans an insight into the behind-the-scenes drama from on and off the track during the 2022 season.

The F1 World has been quick to react to the news of the highly anticipated next season which will come out just before the 2023 F1 season kicks off in Bahrain.

Formula 1 shared the sneak peek video to Twitter, writing:

"A revolutionary year of racing, like you've never seen it before. Season 5 of Formula 1: Drive To Survive drops February 24, exclusively on @netflix"

F1 journalist Will Buxton, who is heavily featured in the Netflix series, also shared the news saying "Let's go".

Mercedes F1's social media team responded to the news from Netflix with a hilarious photos of seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton.

Many of the teams were ready to share the news including Alfa Romeo who shared it to their followers with the popcorn and eyes emojis. Alfa Romeo had a brand new driver line-up in 2022 with former Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas and rookie Zhou Guanyu.

McLaren have clearly been ready for this moment, sharing a photo of Lando Norris throwing popcorn over himself.

Red Bull responded to the news with a simple photo of Max Verstappen smiling and a popcorn emoji. Verstappen dominated the 2022 season and won the driver's championship.

The Belgian-Dutch driver had previously said he would not feature in the show anymore as he felt they twisted conversations and situations to make him look like the villain. However, he revealed recently that he will be on season 5 after coming to an agreement with the show.

Aston Martin also joined in with the exciting action. They shared the news commenting: