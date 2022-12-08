F1 World Reacts to new Sprint Races Confirmed for 2023

It's a mixed response to say the least.

The sprint races have just been confirmed for the 2023 F1 season and after having some mixed responses over the 2022 season the F1 world has been quick to react.

It was announced earlier this week that there will be six sprint races during the 2023 season and they will be at the following Grand Prix: Azerbaijan, Austria, Belgium, Qatar, United States, and Brazil.

When Formula 1 posted the announcement to Twitter, many fans were continuing to express how they do not like the sprint race set up whereas others were happy that it means we can see more racing rather than another free practice session. One fan wrote:

"Azerbaijan is one of the best races imo, sprint could ruin it… I think sprint races all together should be scrapped, they make qualifying borderline boring" [sic]

Another fan commented in disagreement to the criticism the sprint races are receiving:

"Everyone moaning about sprints. Would you rather watch free practice or some racing?"

One user made a suggestion to activate DRS during the sprint race as it is currently not used during them. They wrote:

"Activate DRS from Lap 1 for the Sprints in my honest opinion"

Here is a round up of some more reactions to the news.

"Brazil sprints have been fun. I'll give you that. But the concept is still tenuous and superfluous. It doesn't serve any real purpose and just makes things inconsistent."

"Just change the sprint rules such that sprints don't decide the race start order. Ruins the whole excitement that was generated from chaotic qualifying sessions."

"Pointless to have one at Spa the track is too long for a sprint in my view but remains to be seen I suppose"