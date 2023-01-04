F1 World Remembers Michael Schumacher on Birthday of Racing Legend

Michael Schumacher turned 54 yesterday, and although his family keep very private about how he is doing after his horrific skiing accident nine years ago, the F1 world has been remembering some of his greatest achievements.

Mercedes posted to Instagram, writing:

"With so many unbelievable moments it’s hard to choose a favourite… Tell us what you remember when you think of Michael."

One F1 fan commented:

"Suzuka 2000 with Ferrari. Or Monaco 2012 for Mercedes…the pole that could have been something more!"

Another follower responded:

"On track, if we’re talking during his time with Mercedes-Benz, then it would easily be his Monaco 2012 pole lap. Off track, it would be him scheming with Seb to mess with Nico’s microphone in the 2012 German Grand Prix press conference."

Ferrari also posted a similar message to Instagram. They wrote:

"We’re so lucky to have so many to choose from, tell us your iconic @MichaelSchumacher moment"

One Ferrari fan responded choosing Schumacher last race with the team in 2006.

"There are many memorable Schumacher races, but the last one, Brazil 2006 is something incredible. Despite everything that was going against him, he never gave up, overtake and overtake."

Another fan picked up on Malaysia 2001. They wrote:

"Suzuka 2000… but also Malaysia 2001 when the monsoon rain hit and Shumi [Schumacher] and Barrichello went off and still finished 1-2…"

Formula 1 posted to Twitter with a video of the seven-time champion racing around Monaco:

"On his 54th birthday, enjoy some Monaco magic from Michael Schumacher"

Another fan wrote on Twitter:

"There are few people who had a bigger impact on my childhood than Michael Schumacher. He has been my idol for as long as I can remember. A force of nature, a once-in-a-lifetime phenomenon. Keep fighting, Michael. We miss you."

Schumacher's son Mick also posted to Instagram with a birthday post to his father which melted fans hearts.