F1 World Thrown Into Chaos Over The Insane Cost Of Being F1 Champions

It has been revealed how much Red Bull have to pay the FIA to enter the 2023 season and it is an incredible amount. The teams pay a flat entry fee plus a fee per point achieved in the 2022 season, but for the fee per point is higher for the championship winners.

Red Bull will have had to pay £5,080,000 ($6,242,636). @ToniCowanBrown posted to Twitter:

"The downside of winning the F1 championship? The cost of the superlicense. Each driver/team pay a flat fee for their license, but you also have to pay upwards of $5,000 for each point scored in the previous season Red Bull is looking at an entry fee of $6M for 2023."

"That’s a bizarre rule !"

"I actually like it. I'm not sure if I've ever been totally onboard with the drivers paying more based on their points. But from a team perspective, I like it."

"Makes a mockery of the fine for exceeding the budget cap eh?"

"Why? Two completely separate amounts for separate issues. Now if they lacked the money to enter into the ‘23 season due to the budget cap fine, that would be a different matter. But that’s not an issue, I guess. Oh: I still feel any fine should’ve been under the budget cap btw."

"Because the amount charged for cheating is about the same as the amount charged for winning."

"Don’t worry about it !! It’s just a way of the FIA recovering some of the prize money back & it’s a drop in the ocean compared to what you get for winning the championship."

"Personally think instead of points it should be a % of how much you earn in the previous year including sponsorships attached to yourself."

