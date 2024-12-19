F2 Driver Tipped For Liam Lawson VCARB Replacement After Christian Horner's 'Next In Line' Remark\
Red Bull announced today that VCARB driver Liam Lawson will be promoted to the seat alongside Max Verstappen, following a thorough evaluation of his performance with teammate Yuki Tsunoda. With a seat waiting to be filled at VCARB, Red Bull team principal Christian Horner's statements from the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix weekend saying he is "next in line," hint that Isack Hadjar, the Formula 2 championship runner-up, will likely step into Lawson's seat for the upcoming season.
As the team's current reserve driver, the 19-year-old Frenchman is considered a leading contender for the role. A standout talent within the Red Bull junior program, he recently filled in for Verstappen during the opening practice session of the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, where he impressed the team by setting the 15th fastest time.
Horner claimed that Hadjar is the next promising junior driver ready to step into Formula 1, following an impressive FP1 outing that caught the team boss's attention. He said:
"It was very important not to put a mark on the [Max Verstappen's] car. He did a good job. He gave some reasonable feedback in that in that session.
"That's his character. I think he's quite an emotive communicator.
"He's one of the junior programmes [one of its drivers], so depending on movements, he would be next in line to get an opportunity."
Thus, it is likely that Hadjar would fill the empty seat alongside Tsunoda in Red Bull's F1 junior team. As for Lawson, he revealed that it was a dream come true to be driving for Red Bull. He said:
“To be announced as an Oracle Red Bull Racing Driver is a lifelong dream for me, this is something I’ve wanted and worked towards since I was eight years old. It’s been an incredible journey so far. I want to say a massive thank you to the whole team at VCARB for their support, the last six races have played a huge part in my preparation for this next step.
"I also want to thank, Christian, Helmut and the whole Red Bull family for believing in me and giving me this opportunity. I am super excited to work alongside Max and learn from a World Champion, I have no doubt I will learn from his expertise. I can’t wait to get going!”
Lawson's time with VCARB began as a stand-in for Daniel Ricciardo in five races during 2023, and he continued in a six-race role in 2024. Throughout these 11 races, Lawson demonstrated his skill and consistency, earning the opportunity to secure a permanent seat with Red Bull.