Fans Blown Away by Ferrari's Latest Lewis Hamilton Post: 'Perfect'
Fans of Ferrari and Formula 1 were thrilled with a recent social media post that showed Lewis Hamilton in a Ferrari racing suit. This post, shared on the platform X, formerly known as Twitter, was posted at exactly 16:44.
This cleverly represented the racing numbers of Charles Leclerc, who is number 16, and Lewis Hamilton, who is number 44. This move has been seen by many fans as a perfect tribute. As one Reddit user named Hagstrome_dude pointed out:
"The 24 hour clock is more commonly used in Europe. The time then actually reads 16:44. Which are Charles' and Lewis' driving numbers. Perfect."
Now, let's talk about why this is such big news. Lewis Hamilton, a highly celebrated and successful driver, will be joining Ferrari for the 2025 Formula 1 season. He has been known for winning many championships during his time with Mercedes, and this move was rather surprising to everyone.
He announced his move to Ferrari just before the start of the 2024 season, making it a significant change in his racing career. On New Year's Day, he shared an Instagram post featuring himself as a child with a red helmet, hinting at his new beginnings with Ferrari. This move to Ferrari fulfills a lifelong dream, reaching this milestone at age 39.
The social post was later deleted due to backlash over the image being generated with AI. Thank you to RacingNews365, who was able to grab a screenshot.
This also brings fresh changes to the Formula 1 dynamic for the 2025 season. Apart from Hamilton's move to Ferrari, other driver changes include Carlos Sainz joining Williams. With these changes, along with a few rookies entering the scene, the 2025 season promises to be one full of excitement.
The 7-time champ's decision to switch teams was facilitated by specific contractual arrangements. His contract with Mercedes, which was updated in the summer of 2023 for an additional two years, included a release clause that allowed him to leave.
Ferrari expects great things from Hamilton. They view this move as a chance to end their long-standing championship title drought, which has persisted since 2007. Hamilton's expertise is seen as a major asset to Ferrari's team. Additionally, Hamilton has strong connections with Fred Vasseur, Ferrari's team principal, who was instrumental in Hamilton's decision. Vasseur was Hamilton's team leader back in 2006 during his GP2 win, making the transition feel like a well-aligned opportunity.
As Hamilton moves forward with these changes, he's aiming to surpass his current world record, which he holds jointly with another legendary driver, Michael Schumacher, for the most Formula 1 titles. Currently, both drivers have seven championships each, and racing with Ferrari will be his next step to potentially secure his eighth victory, making history in the process.
The 2025 season is set to commence with pre-season testing in Bahrain, followed by the Australian Grand Prix in March. Ferrari will be unveiling their new 2025 vehicle on February 19, which will mark Hamilton's debut in a car powered by something other than Mercedes. This presents another exciting chapter for Hamilton as he prepares to test this new Ferrari vehicle.