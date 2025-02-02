Fernando Alonso Delivers Harsh Truth Ahead Of Adrian Newey's Aston Martin F1 Arrival
Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso has dismissed the possibility of major improvements to the team's car for the 2025 season, stating it is "practically impossible" to make considerable changes since the 2025 car will largely be carried over from 2024. In addition, he pointed out that Adrian Newey's input on the car could only be witnessed in 2026 after his Aston Martin arrival in March, further ruling out chances of high success this year.
Aston Martin experienced a tough 2024 season as it failed to improve the AMR24 F1 car despite introducing significant upgrades that never showcased positive results, due to a correlation problem. Alonso and his teammate, Lance Stroll, struggled to find pace and failed to secure a podium finish in the entire season, which was a stark contrast to its frequent podium appearances in the first half of the 2023 season.
The team remains one of the worst affected in the ground effect era since several attempts to improve the car showed no concrete results. With the 2025 season being the last year of the current regulations, Alonso acknowledged the possibility of marginal improvements, but he does not anticipate a game-changing scenario. In addition, the arrival of legendary designer Newey from Red Bull will not guarantee anything this season, but it has raised hopes for the era beginning in 2026. The 43-year-old driver told Autosprint:
"We certainly won't have the potential to win in 2025. The cars will be the same as last year and it will be practically impossible for us to make such a leap forward.
"We hope it will go better than 2024 but we will not win the championship. There will be some regulatory changes and Adrian Newey will start working on the 2026 project in April."
Revealing his plans for a Formula 1 retirement, Alonso admitted recently that 2026 could be his last year in the premier class of motorsport. Thus, he aims to make the most of the opportunity after Newey's arrival. He said:
"I hope to be able to get more podiums, some wins and fight for the championship. I know, however, that 2026 is a year shrouded in mystery for everyone. We hope it will be favorable but we don't know."
Despite his age, the Aston Martin driver emphasized that his passion and determination to win remain as strong as they were in the early days of his racing career. He said:
“Even now, after twenty years, if I go to a karting circuit and see myself second on the timesheet, a tenth or half a tenth from the first, I have the same inner anger, the same frustration, that I might not even have dinner that night. I don't like to lose, no matter how hard I work: it will always be like this.”