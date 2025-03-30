Fernando Alonso dismisses V10 engine change, says F1 in a "different world"
As the return of V10 engines is rumored, Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso is not too jazzed about the power units potentially returning.
2026 is set to feature a fresh set of power unit regulations that could drastically alter the state of play in F1.
As F1 progresses towards more sustainability, the power units have featured more electrical energy. The new set of engines is set to feature a 50/50 split in terms of kinetic energy and conventional fuels.
There have been rumors that 2026 hybrid engines could be scrapped for conventional engines, which would signal a return to louder and lighter engines.
Alonso, however, feels like the shift would be a step back, not a step forward.
“We’re in a different world now. Technology has evolved and we now have incredibly efficient engines that use about one-third of the fuel we used to," he said.
“We can’t just go against our time and our hybrid era. We cannot forget how efficient the cars are now compared to the past. This is something very positive that we have," he added.
He does understand the appeal of V10 engines, being a driver who has raced during the eras of V10 and V8 powered cars, but thinks changing things up just because of fan demand is not the right approach.
“It’s like saying we could run without the Halo and make the cars more dangerous and [create] more adrenaline for the fans. It doesn’t make sense," he said.
“We move on from certain things, and what we have now is a very good Formula 1 and a very good moment for the sport. So it’s difficult to invent something; we could go into the unknown. It’s difficult to know.”
Alonso's team is set to become a works team as Aston Martin will partner with Honda starting next year, who will develop an engine soley for that team.
Honda worked successfully with Red Bull during the hybrid era, showing a good understanding of generating high electrical power.
With a move towards more kinetic energy, Honda and Aston Martin could be set to become serious contenders next year.
A rapid turnaround from hybrid engines to conventional ones would put all the teams on the back foot, since everyone is working on hybrid engines.
More importantly, Ford, Cadillac, and Audi are entering the sport next year with hybrid engines in mind.
If the FIA were to pivot towards V10 engines, the new engine suppliers would be left potentially juggling two different engine types.
F1 cars are designed to push the technological boundaries of development. As the world shifts towards electric vehicles, deviating from the current trajectory of car manufacturing would separate road cars and F1 cars into two distinct paths.
The racing category has also established ambitious emission goals, aiming to achieve Net Zero Carbon by 2030. A move towards V10 engines could not only lead to a regression in car technology but also in terms of emissions.