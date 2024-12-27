Fernando Alonso Exposes Missed Opportunity With Red Bull in Big Confession
Fernando Alonso has uncovered a fascinating chapter from his career, shedding light on a missed opportunity with Red Bull. These revelations take us back to a time when Alonso, celebrated for his accomplishments with Renault, was on the cusp of joining a now-dominant team that was then seen as an outsider in the motorsport world.
This unexpected confession adds another layer to the story of a driver whose career has been marked by remarkable highs. Alonso, who entered the Formula One scene with Minardi in 2001, quickly made his mark, securing his first victory and later winning back-to-back championships in 2005 and 2006 with Renault. Despite his achievements, the trajectory of his career remained unpredictable.
After his initial success, Alonso's career saw him navigate multiple teams. Following his stint with Renault, he joined McLaren in 2007, a move marred by internal issues, prompting a return to Renault. His tenure with Ferrari from 2010 to 2014 was competitive, though he narrowly missed out on clinching additional titles. His later move to McLaren in 2015 was fraught with difficulties due to engine supplier issues. In 2018, he temporarily stepped away from the sport, only to return with Alpine in 2021, before ultimately joining Aston Martin.
Recently, Alonso revealed how close he came to joining Red Bull, a prospect that was explored in two meetings with team figures Adrian Newey and Christian Horner.
"I met Adrian [Newey] and Christian [Horner] in Heathrow Airport for a meeting. And then 2008 was the closest. I remember perfectly, we were in a car park at Spa Airport, the little airport on top of the hill," Alonso recounted. "We were in that car park, sitting in the back seats, both of us at night, talking about the possibility. I was very close to Ferrari. If it was not [happening] in 2009, [it] would be for sure in 2010. We went into that road and they took Sebastian [who] was in BMW at that time, doing some Fridays and some driving in BMW."
These talks occurred during a period when Red Bull, while starting to make a name for itself, was still largely seen as an unconventional choice in Formula One. Alonso thought about the uncertain future of joining a team like Red Bull at that time, explaining, "It's easy to say now but back in 2008, Red Bull had I think one podium with David [Coulthard] in Monaco, and Red Bull was an energy drink company. Great team, great members in the team, but I think to predict that they will win seven or eight championships in the next decade, it was not totally guaranteed."
He continued, noting how Lewis Hamilton's switch from McLaren to Mercedes initially raised eyebrows, yet it led to a string of championships.
"When Lewis changed from McLaren to Mercedes, that first year in 2013 [there were] a lot of critics, 'why [have] you changed McLaren for a Mercedes that was only achieving one or two podiums until then?' And now he's a seven-time world champion. Now the same with Ferrari. You don't know what Lewis will achieve next year. If Ferrari does well and wins a championship, it's a great move," Alonso observed.
As of now, Alonso remains a strong driver in Formula One, having committed to Aston Martin until at least 2026.